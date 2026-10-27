Retaliation For Church Attack: Jordan Strikes Islamic State In Syria, Acknowledges Civilian Casualties

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

Amman says its airstrikes killed more than 20 Islamic State operatives and destroyed a weapons depot, while Damascus reports five civilian deaths, including women and children.

image Prefer on Google
Jordan Strikes Islamic State In Syria, Acknowledges Civilian Casualties
Residents inspect the aftermath of a Jordanian airstrike in Al-Tuff, in Syria's southern Daraa province, on October 27, 2026. Photo: | Ghaith Alsayed/AP
Summary of this article

  • Jordan says its air force killed more than 20 Islamic State operatives and destroyed a weapons depot in southern Syria following a deadly church attack in Karak

  • Syrian authorities reported civilian deaths, including women and children, and said the strikes took place without prior coordination with Damascus

  • Jordan has expressed regret over civilian casualties, while the two governments are pursuing communications and investigations amid competing accounts of the operation

Jordan has acknowledged civilian casualties from airstrikes in southern Syria but defended the operation as a response to imminent security threats, after Syrian authorities reported that five civilians, including women and children, had been killed.

Jordan’s Minister of Government Communication and official spokesperson, Mohammad Momani, said on Tuesday that the Royal Jordanian Air Force had carried out targeted strikes against Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh, strongholds on Monday. He said the operation was based on actionable intelligence about planned terrorist attacks against Jordan.

Momani said initial assessments indicated that more than 20 IS operatives had been killed and a major weapons depot destroyed. He expressed regret over civilian casualties, adding that Jordanian forces sought to avoid locations where intelligence indicated civilians were present. Jordanian authorities were coordinating with their Syrian counterparts to investigate the incident, he said.

Related Content
Representational Image - AP
Security personnel stand outside Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud village, Karak, on October 24, a day after the fatal shooting. - | Reuters
A woman looks at residential house destroyed in a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Representative Images - Reuters
Jordan Launches Airstrikes In Syria After Deadly Church Attack In Karak

By Outlook News Desk

Conflicting Accounts

Syria’s state news agency reported that five civilians were killed in the strikes on several locations in the Daraa countryside on Monday. The victims included women, children and a 65-year-old man, according to Daraa Health Director Khaled al-Amyan. Two people injured in the town of Al-Muzayrib were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Syrian government said the airstrikes had taken place without prior coordination or notification to Damascus. It said authorities had launched an investigation and opened direct communication channels with Jordan to establish the circumstances and assess humanitarian needs.

The accounts differ over whether the operation was coordinated in advance. Jordan’s armed forces said the strikes were conducted in coordination with the Syrian government, while Damascus said it had received no prior notification.

Jordan Church Attack Kills Eight As India Condemns ‘Heinous’ Attack

By Outlook News Desk

Retaliation For Church Attack

Jordan said the operation, named “Jordanian Deterrence – Hmoud”, was carried out in retaliation for the October 23 attack on a church in Karak, southern Jordan, that killed eight people. The Jordanian military said those responsible for the attack had ties to militant organisations operating in southern Syria and that the strikes targeted their hideouts.

Amman has described the Islamic State as a shared security threat and said it intends to deepen institutional cooperation with Damascus on counterterrorism, weapons trafficking and drug smuggling.

The two governments now face the task of investigating the civilian deaths while reconciling their conflicting accounts of the operation. Jordan has said it regrets the unintended casualties, while Syria has stressed the need for coordination and respect for its sovereignty in future cross-border security actions.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories