Jordan Church Attack Kills Eight As India Condemns ‘Heinous’ Attack

India condemned the shooting at a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan’s Karak governorate and expressed solidarity with the Jordanian government and people
The death toll rose to eight on Saturday after a critically injured victim died; Jordanian authorities initially reported 34 people injured
King Abdullah II vowed severe punishment for those responsible, while security authorities continued their investigation and efforts to identify and apprehend the attackers
India on Saturday, condemned the shooting at a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate as a “heinous attack”, reaffirming its commitment to combating terrorism after the death toll rose to eight following the death of a critically injured victim.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India “unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan on Friday,” which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and injuries to several others.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack,” the ministry said, adding that India stood firmly with the government and people of Jordan.
The statement concluded by reaffirming India’s “strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the victims’ families and solidarity with Jordan during what he described as a difficult hour.
Death Toll Rises
The attack took place on Friday at a Greek Orthodox church in Hmoud village in Karak governorate, southern Jordan. Gunmen opened fire during a funeral, according to Jordan’s official news agency.
Jordan’s Public Security Directorate chief, Major General Obaidullah Al-Maaytah, said at a press conference on Friday that seven people had been killed and 34 others injured. He said those responsible would be arrested and brought to justice.
On Saturday, the director of Prince Ali Military Hospital in Karak confirmed that one of two critically injured patients had died despite undergoing major surgery and receiving intensive medical care. The death brought the toll to eight.
Jordan’s Health Minister Ibrahim Badour said 27 people were still receiving treatment in hospitals following the shooting, with medical teams continuing to monitor the injured.
Jordan Vows Action
Jordan’s King Abdullah II condemned the attack and vowed that those responsible would face the harshest penalties.
“Those who thought that treacherous bullets could divide Jordanians have failed in the face of our steadfastness and unity,” the king said in a statement posted on X. He added that the country would respond firmly to anyone who threatened its security.
Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya described the incident as a terrorist operation and said the attack would strengthen the country’s determination to reject violence and extremism.
The investigation is continuing, with Jordanian security authorities seeking to identify and bring those responsible to justice.