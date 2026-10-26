Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc protests would stop within 30 seconds if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Delhi’s Chamber of Trade and Industry urged the opposition alliance to postpone its November 1 rally until after November 10.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc would consider the traders’ appeal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday responded to concerns raised by Delhi traders over the INDIA bloc’s proposed November 1 rally, saying the protests would stop within 30 seconds if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the government’s restrictions had disrupted business and public movement in the capital, adding that action against Kumar would end the protests.
“To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds,” Gandhi wrote.
Delhi Traders Seek Postponement Of November 1 Rally
The remarks come amid concerns among Delhi’s business community over the INDIA bloc’s planned rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Traders have urged the opposition alliance to postpone the event, citing the potential impact on business during the festive shopping season.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to Gandhi on October 24, requesting that the rally be deferred until after November 10. The trade body cited concerns over traffic restrictions, road diversions and reduced customer access to markets during the peak festive period.
According to the CTI, Dhanteras alone accounts for nearly Rs 25,000 crore in business in Delhi. It also estimated that traffic diversions in central Delhi earlier in October had caused losses of around Rs 3,000 crore to retail and wholesale traders.
Kharge Says INDIA Bloc Will Consider Traders’ Appeal
Earlier on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc would consider the traders’ request and seek a solution, while maintaining that the opposition’s campaign against alleged vote theft remained important.
“The rally is scheduled for November 1. We have received an appeal from the traders. We will think about it today or tomorrow and find a solution because what we are doing is also for the public and for them,” Kharge said.
He reiterated that the party would take the business community’s concerns into account but stressed that the issue of alleged vote theft was serious.
The proposed rally is part of the INDIA bloc’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Opposition parties have demanded action against Gyanesh Kumar and criticised the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.