Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC regime of ignoring national interests and practicing appeasement politics.
He claimed the former administration attempted to alter West Bengal's identity to create a "Greater Bangladesh."
He asserted that the current leadership is working to restore and protect traditional Bengali Hindu heritage.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed the previous TMC government for allegedly indulging in appeasement politics, claiming that it had "no understanding of nationalism" and planned to turn the state into "greater Bangladesh".
Adhikari also accused the previous government of composing a separate song for the state, designing a flag and adopting the 'Joy Bangla' slogan of the neighbouring country.
Speaking to reporters here after a 'bhoomi pujan' for a BJP party office, the chief minister said, "The previous govt in Bengal had no understanding of nationalism, engaged in appeasement politics, and planned to turn the state into greater Bangladesh."
"That is why they had composed a separate song for the state, designed a flag and adopted the 'Joy Bangla' slogan of Bangladesh," he said.
Taking a dig at the Cockroach Janta Party for its protests over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, the CM appealed to people to make sure that the 'Dimagi Naxal', 'tukde tukde' gangs, cockroaches and termites "do not breed" in Bengal.