Previous Govt Ignored Nationalism, Planned To Make Bengal Greater B'desh: Suvendu Slams TMC Regime

P
PTI
Published at:

Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of putting nationalism aside while alleging a scheme to align West Bengal with Bangladesh

image Prefer on Google
Suvendu Adhikari
WB CM Suvendu Adhikari File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC regime of ignoring national interests and practicing appeasement politics.

  • He claimed the former administration attempted to alter West Bengal's identity to create a "Greater Bangladesh."

  • He asserted that the current leadership is working to restore and protect traditional Bengali Hindu heritage.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed the previous TMC government for allegedly indulging in appeasement politics, claiming that it had "no understanding of nationalism" and planned to turn the state into "greater Bangladesh".

Adhikari also accused the previous government of composing a separate song for the state, designing a flag and adopting the 'Joy Bangla' slogan of the neighbouring country.

Speaking to reporters here after a 'bhoomi pujan' for a BJP party office, the chief minister said, "The previous govt in Bengal had no understanding of nationalism, engaged in appeasement politics, and planned to turn the state into greater Bangladesh."

"That is why they had composed a separate song for the state, designed a flag and adopted the 'Joy Bangla' slogan of Bangladesh," he said.

Adhikari urged the people to remain united and stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at the Cockroach Janta Party for its protests over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, the CM appealed to people to make sure that the 'Dimagi Naxal', 'tukde tukde' gangs, cockroaches and termites "do not breed" in Bengal.

Related Content
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari - Photo: PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari - Instagram@suvenduwb
Suvendu campaigns on last day of Nandigram hustings, claims Mamata framed BJP for 'fake' leg injury - null
Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo - Credits- Imago / Nur Photo

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories