The BJP condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father as a complete violation of political decorum.
Senior leaders stated that dragging late family members into political speeches reflects desperation and moral bankruptcy.
The party demanded an apology, asserting that voters will fittingly respond to such personal insults.
Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remark referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father as a "violation of political decorum" and derogatory.
No amount of criticism would be enough for such a comment, Khandelwal said in a statement on Sunday night.
Kharge has made such "indecent" remarks many times before and should clarify whether he violates the political decorum on his own or does so "at the behest of the Gandhi family", he said, adding that the Congress chief's comments were being condemned across the country.
"It is unfortunate that a leader in Indian democracy has made such a derogatory statement, he said.
The BJP has announced that it will hold nationwide protests on Monday against the Congress president's "insulting, indecent and offensive" remarks.
The ruling party's sharp reaction followed Kharge's outburst during a function on the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh, in Patna, where he said the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to jail.
"Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (even Modi's father would go)," Kharge retorted from the dais, after a member of the audience interrupted his speech and shouted, "As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won't go anywhere."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also condemned Kharge's remark, saying political discourse should maintain decorum.
It was unfortunate that Congress dragged Modi's late parents into politics for its narrow political interests, he said on Sunday.
The remark had exposed the Congress's character before the country, and people would not forgive the party, Yadav added.