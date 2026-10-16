Durga Puja 2026: Why Mahashtami And Mahanavami Are Considered Auspicious In Astrology

Mahashtami and Mahanavami are the spiritual and astrological peaks of Durga Puja, as they signify the culmination of nine days of Shakti worship. According to the Bengal-style Durga Puja calendar for 2026, the date for Maha Ashtami is October 19, and Maha Navami is October 20, but the exact time for the rituals may vary depending on the local panchang calculations.