Durga Puja 2026: Why Mahashtami And Mahanavami Are Considered Auspicious In Astrology

Mahashtami and Mahanavami are the spiritual and astrological peaks of Durga Puja, as they signify the culmination of nine days of Shakti worship. According to the Bengal-style Durga Puja calendar for 2026, the date for Maha Ashtami is October 19, and Maha Navami is October 20, but the exact time for the rituals may vary depending on the local panchang calculations.
Mahashtami and Mahanavami: Significance
Mahashtami, or Durga Ashtami, is the eighth day of Durga Puja and traditionally is associated with the Goddess’ power to destroy negativity and protect devotees. It is also called Veera Ashtami, signifying the courage and valour of the divine feminine force.
Mahanavami, on the ninth day, marks the last major day of worship before Vijayadashami and the completion and fulfilment. Before the festival moves toward Durga Visarjan, devotees pray to the Goddess for strength, wisdom and well-being.
These two days together represent a full spiritual arc: Ashtami is the intense removal of obstacles and inner impurities; Navami is the grace, wisdom, and accomplishment that comes after.
Astrological Significance of Mahashtami:
In traditional astrology, Ashtami is considered a powerful tithi because it is associated with fierce Shakti energy. On this day, devotees believe that prayers offered are powerful in dissolving fear, negativity and obstacles and are especially favourable for protection, courage and spiritual cleansing.
Mahashtami is also linked with Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Navadurga. She is the personification of purity, serenity, compassion, forgiveness and rebirth. Astrologers believe that worshipping her helps devotees to get rid of emotional baggage and promotes inner peace.
The day is very important in Bengal on account of Kumari Puja, in which young girls are worshipped as the goddess in person. This practice supports the idea that Shakti is within the girl child and that to serve her respectfully is a sacred duty.
Astrological Significance of Mahanavami:
Mahanavami is linked with Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Durga, who represents spiritual accomplishment, wisdom, and the fulfilment of sincere aspirations. In the Navadurga sequence, her worship marks the culmination of the devotee’s journey through the nine divine forms.
Astrologically, Navami is viewed as a day of completion and grace. It is believed to be favourable for seeking blessings related to knowledge, prosperity, harmony, and spiritual progress. Many devotees perform Navami Homa, a sacred fire ritual, to offer prayers and seek purification.
Because Navami follows the intense energy of Ashtami, it is seen as the moment when struggle gives way to victory. This is why the day is considered auspicious for expressing gratitude, making offerings, and seeking the Goddess’s final blessings before Vijayadashami.
Maa Durga Forms Worshipped:
On Mahashtami, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, whose name is associated with great brightness and purity. She is perceived as calm and luminous, the change born of austerity and devotion. Her worship is about promoting peace, forgiveness and removal of negativity.
Maha Navami: On Mahanavami, worship Maa Siddhidatri, who is the bestower of spiritual powers and accomplishments. She is the result of honest effort and the final stage of spiritual development in the tradition of Navadurga.
The progression from Mahagauri to Siddhidatri is significant: after purification and inner calm, the devotee is believed to be ready for wisdom and spiritual attainment.
Mahashtami and Mahanavami Rituals:
On Mahashtami, devotees commonly perform Pushpanjali, offering flowers and prayers to Goddess Durga. Many households and community pandals also observe fasting, recite Durga mantras, and participate in aarti and bhog.
Kumari Puja is another important Mahashtami ritual in the Bengali tradition. Young girls are welcomed, honoured, offered food and gifts, and sought for blessings. The ritual expresses reverence for the divine feminine in human form.
On Mahanavami, the principal observances include Navami Puja, Navami Homa, offerings, and bhog. In many traditions, Durga Balidan is also performed, symbolising the surrender of ego and negativity before the Goddess.
Sandhi Puja and Astrological Beliefs:
Sandhi Puja is perhaps the most astrologically significant ritual connecting Mahashtami and Mahanavami. It is performed during the exact junction of the two lunar tithis: the final 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami, making a 48-minute sacred window.
In 2026, one widely published Kolkata-based calculation places Sandhi Puja on October 19 from 10:27 am to 11:15 am. However, because the timing depends on local tithi and panchang calculations, devotees are advised to confirm the muhurat for their own city.
The ritual is associated with Goddess Chamunda, the fierce form of Durga believed to have appeared at this junction to defeat the demons Chanda and Munda. Devotees therefore see Sandhi Kaal as a moment of exceptional spiritual power, when negativity can be confronted and overcome.
Traditional Sandhi Puja rituals include lighting 108 diyas, offering red flowers, chanting Durga mantras and performing aarti. The air is filled with conch sounds, bells, dhak and devotional chanting.
In astrological belief, Sandhi—or junction—points are considered energetically charged because they mark a transition. Just as sunrise and sunset are regarded as spiritually sensitive times, the Ashtami-Navami junction is believed to be a cosmic gateway for prayer, protection, and the weakening of planetary afflictions.
A Time of Power and Grace:
Mahashtami and Mahanavami are auspicious because they combine devotion, lunar timing, and symbolic transformation. Mahashtami invokes the Goddess’s fierce protective energy through Mahagauri and Sandhi Puja, while Mahanavami brings that energy to fulfilment through Siddhidatri and Navami Homa.
For devotees in Kolkata and across Bengal, these days are not just dates on the panchang; they are moments to seek courage, release negativity, honour the girl child, and welcome Maa Durga's blessings before her farewell on Vijayadashami.