Navratri 2026: Why Are Fasting And Kanya Puja Considered Important?

Common Navratri Fasting Rules:

The rules for Navratri fasting vary from family to family, region to region and community to community, but some traditions are widely observed. Many devotees avoid grains, lentils, onion, garlic, common salt and heavily spiced or fried food. They eat ingredients like rock salt (sendha namak), buckwheat flour (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), amaranth (rajgira), sabudana, potatoes, fruits, milk and ghee.

Some people fast through all nine days, while others fast only on the first and last days or on Ashtami and Navami. Elderly people, children, pregnant women, nursing mothers or people with health conditions who cannot follow a strict fast are generally encouraged to follow a gentler version rather than risk their well-being.

Common practices include:

Eating only satvik food, prepared without onion and garlic.

Using rock salt instead of regular salt.

Avoiding non-vegetarian food, eggs, and alcohol.

Drinking adequate water, coconut water, milk, or fruit juices.

Avoiding overeating, even when consuming permitted foods.

Breaking the fast with a light, easily digestible meal.

The deeper purpose is balance. A fast should strengthen devotion and self-control, not cause exhaustion or harm. Traditions themselves recognise flexibility for those who need it.