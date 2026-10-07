Navratri and Durga Puja 2026: Know The Dates, Rituals And Significance

October 17 & 18 (this year) are Maha Saptami, the day of Kolabou Puja, the ritualistic worship of a banana plant draped in a sari, symbolising the presence of Durga in nature. The most spiritually charged day is Maha Ashtami (Oct 19), when Sandhi Puja is performed during the 48-minute juncture between Ashtami and Navami, signalling the climax of Durga's battle with the demon Mahishasura. Most of the present-day celebrations include the lighting of 108 diyas and the symbolic sacrifice of animals using vegetables or coconuts as part of rituals associated with this.