Navratri and Durga Puja 2026: Know The Dates, Rituals And Significance

Navratri and Durga Puja are two of the most vibrant festivals of Hinduism, celebrating the divine feminine power of Goddess Durga. Navratri is a 9-day festival of devotion, and Durga Puja is a 5-day festival of elaborate rituals. Both festivals honour the same goddess and her victory over evil but are rooted in different regional traditions, ritual practices and cultural expressions reflecting India’s spiritual diversity.
Sharad Navratri 2026: October 11 to October 19 (Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 20).
Durga Puja 2026: October 16 to October 21 (Mahalaya on October 10). Mahalaya marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, and Durga Puja is mainly celebrated from Maha Shashthi (6th day) to Vijaya Dashami (10th day).
Navratri and Durga Puja 2026: Dates
The 2026 autumn festival season is calculated according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, and each festival is determined based on specific tithis (lunar days). Sharad Navratri 2026 begins on Sunday, October 11, with Ghatasthapana (the ritual installation of the sacred pot) and will continue for nine nights until Monday, October 19, when Navami ends. Tuesday, October 20, 2026, is Vijayadashami or Dussehra, signifying the victorious tenth day.
Durga Puja is mainly celebrated in West Bengal and eastern India, and it is on a slightly different schedule. Mahalaya, the propitious day marking the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Formal puja starts with Maha Shashthi on Friday, October 16, followed by Maha Saptami on October 17 & 18 (this year), Maha Ashtami on October 19, and Maha Navami on October 20, and ends with Vijaya Dashami on Wednesday, October 21.
Navratri: Worship of Maa Durga for 9 days
Sharad Navratri, meaning "nine nights", is a pan-Indian festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. Each day honours a different manifestation of the goddess, with devotees observing fasting, prayer, and specific rituals throughout the nine days.
The first day, October 11, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains, and the second day, October 12, to Maa Brahmacharini, symbolising ascetic devotion. The third day (October 13) is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of bravery and grace. October 14 is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the creator of the universe. On 15th October, Maa Skandamata is worshipped, and on 16th October, Maa Katyayani is worshipped to represent the warrior aspect of the goddess.
The seventh day, October 17, honours Maa Kalaratri, the fierce form who destroys darkness and ignorance. 18 October: Maa Mahagauri – Worshipped as a symbol of purity and peace. 19 October: Maa Siddhidatri – The ninth day is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the goddess who grants supernatural powers and accomplishments.
Devotees observe fasts in different ways, from full fasts to one-meal fasts, where they eat only sattvic (pure) foods such as fruits, milk and certain grains. In Gujarat and western India, Navratri is celebrated with Garba and Dandiya Raas, folk dances performed in a lively manner in bright traditional clothes around a central lamp or idol of the goddess. In North India, it is a time to visit temples, do kanya puja (worship of nine young girls as representatives of the nine forms of Durga) and recite Durga Saptashati or other religious texts.
Durga Puja: Key Rituals and Traditions
Durga Puja, while sharing the same spiritual foundation as Navratri, follows a distinct ritual structure concentrated over five principal days. The celebration begins with Mahalaya on October 10, when Bengalis perform Tarpan (ancestral offerings) at dawn while listening to the iconic "Mahishasura Mardini" radio broadcast—a 90-minute devotional programme that has become synonymous with the festival's arrival.
Maha Shashthi (October 16) marks the formal welcome of Goddess Durga through Bodhon rituals and Prana Pratishtha, where life is invoked into the clay idol. The eyes of the idol are painted open in a ceremony called Chokkhudaan, symbolising the goddess's awakening.
October 17 & 18 (this year) are Maha Saptami, the day of Kolabou Puja, the ritualistic worship of a banana plant draped in a sari, symbolising the presence of Durga in nature. The most spiritually charged day is Maha Ashtami (Oct 19), when Sandhi Puja is performed during the 48-minute juncture between Ashtami and Navami, signalling the climax of Durga's battle with the demon Mahishasura. Most of the present-day celebrations include the lighting of 108 diyas and the symbolic sacrifice of animals using vegetables or coconuts as part of rituals associated with this.
On Maha Navami (20 October), Homa (fire sacrifice) is performed, and Bhog, a khichuri and labra community meal, is prepared and served to thousands of devotees. On Vijaya Dashami (October 21), Sindoor Khela is celebrated, where married women apply vermilion on the feet of the goddess and then on each other, celebrating feminine power and marital bliss. Bhashan or Bisorjon is the emotional immersion of the idol in rivers or water bodies as devotees bid farewell to Durga with chants of “Bolo Dugga Maiki Joy” (Hail Goddess Durga).
Navratri and Durga Puja: What's the Difference?
While both festivals honour Goddess Durga and celebrate her victory over Mahishasura, they differ significantly in duration, regional practices, and ritual emphasis. Navratri spans nine nights across all of India, with each day dedicated to a specific form of the goddess, emphasising personal devotion, fasting, and home-based worship. Durga Puja, concentrated in eastern India (particularly West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha), focuses on five main days of elaborate community celebrations centred around artistic pandals (temporary structures) and professionally crafted clay idols.
Navratri celebrations in Gujarat feature Garba and Dandiya dances, while northern India emphasises kanya puja and temple rituals. Durga Puja is distinguished by its spectacular pandal displays, cultural performances, Dhunuchi Naach (incense burner dance), and massive community feasts. Additionally, while Navratri traditionally emphasises vegetarian fasting, Bengali Durga Puja includes non-vegetarian offerings like fish and mutton, reflecting Shakta traditions where such foods are considered auspicious.
Significance of Navratri and Durga Puja:
The two festivals celebrate the triumph of good over evil, of righteousness over chaos and the cosmic supremacy of the divine feminine Shakti. These observances are described in the Devi Mahatmya in the Markandeya Purana as a remembrance of the annihilation of the buffalo demon Mahishasura by Durga, symbolising the preservation of Dharma and the destruction of ego, ignorance and negativity.
Navratri and Durga Puja also mark the harvest season in autumn, expressing gratitude for nature’s bounty and seeking blessings for prosperity. The festivals are a timely reminder of inner transformation, encouraging devotees to conquer their own inner demons of anger, greed, attachment and ego, as Durga vanquished Mahishasura.
Navratri and Durga Puja 2026 provide deep opportunities for spiritual rejuvenation, cultural festivity, and communal unity for devotees across India and around the world. From the nine nites of fasting and Garba dances of Navratri to the five days of elaborate rituals and artistic pandals of Durga Puja, both festivals ultimately come together on one truth: the eternal victory of divine consciousness over darkness and the infinite power of the feminine divine to protect, nurture and transform.