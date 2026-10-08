Mahalaya In Astrology: How This Day Is Linked To Ancestors And Pitru Paksha

In the Hindu lunar calendar, Mahalaya Amavasya is the new-moon day that marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a sacred fortnight dedicated to ancestors who have passed away. Astrology and Hindu tradition look upon this as a good day to remember one’s ancestors and to offer prayers and seek their blessings. It is a time for families to give thanks to those who came before them and pray for peace and spiritual progress for those who have gone on before.
Mahalaya and Pitru Paksha:
Pitru Paksha, also known as Mahalaya Paksha or Shraddha Paksha, is a period dedicated to ancestors, called pitrus. It usually lasts for sixteen lunar days and occurs during the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada or Ashwin, depending on the regional calendar. Each day of this period is traditionally connected with the lunar day, or tithi, on which a departed family member passed away.
Mahalaya Amavasya is the final day of Pitru Paksha. It is also called Sarva Pitru Amavasya, meaning the new-moon day for all ancestors. This day is particularly important for families who do not know the exact death tithi of their ancestors, or for those who wish to perform rituals for multiple departed relatives together. Because it falls on the Amavasya, or new moon, it is regarded as an auspicious time for connecting with ancestral energies.
In astrology, the Amavasya is the darkest night of the lunar cycle. It represents a moment of stillness, reflection and inward awareness. While the Moon is not visible, devotees believe that the veil between the living and the departed becomes spiritually significant. This is why Mahalaya is considered an ideal day for ancestor worship, remembrance and ritual offerings.
Mahalaya and Ancestor Worship:
Ancestor worship is an important part of Hindu family tradition. It is based on the belief that life is a continuation of many generations. Parents, grandparents and earlier ancestors are remembered not only as individuals but as the source of one’s existence, values, culture and identity.
Mahalaya is a day to thank ancestors for the gift of life and for the sacrifices they made for their families. Devotees believe that remembering ancestors with sincerity brings peace to their souls and blessings to the living family. The rituals are not meant to create fear of death; rather, they express love, respect and gratitude.
In Bengal and other eastern regions, Mahalaya also marks the beginning of Durga Puja preparations. The day is associated with the invocation of Goddess Durga and the awakening of divine energy. Thus, Mahalaya combines two important themes: honouring the ancestors and welcoming the protective power of the Divine Mother.
Why Is Pitru Paksha Significant?
Pitru Paksha is significant because it reminds us of our roots. Every family inherits language, traditions, values, opportunities and emotional support from past generations. To remember ancestors is to acknowledge this continuity and to show humility. It is commonly believed that the spirits of dead ancestors are still connected to their descendants. When remembered through prayers and offerings, they are thought to bless the family with health, prosperity, wisdom, or harmony. In return, the families pray for the peace, satisfaction and spiritual liberation of their ancestors. Pitru Paksha teaches us an important emotional lesson. There’s a lot of unspoken grief about dead relatives. This sacred time provides a structured opportunity to express love, seek forgiveness, and experience emotional closure. Even for those who don't perform elaborate rituals, the simple act of remembering ancestors, sharing memories and offering prayers can be profoundly meaningful. Mahalaya Amavasya and the Ancestor Worship Rituals Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan are the main rituals performed on Mahalaya Amavasya. Shraddha is a ceremony of faith and memory. This is characterised by prayers, offerings, and the formal intention to do so in the name of the dead ancestor (sankalpa). Shraddha can be done at home, in the temple, at the bank of a river or on a pilgrimage.
Tarpan is the offering of water to ancestors. Water may be mixed with black sesame seeds, barley, flowers or sacred grass. The person performing the ritual usually faces south, a direction traditionally associated with ancestors and Yama, the deity of death. While offering water, devotees recite the names and lineage of their departed relatives and pray for their peace.
Pind Daan involves offering rice balls, often mixed with sesame seeds and other sacred ingredients. The rice ball symbolises the body and the nourishment received from ancestors. It is offered with prayers asking that the departed soul find peace and spiritual progress.
Families may also feed priests, the poor, animals and birds. Feeding crows is a common custom in some regions, as crows are traditionally regarded as messengers of ancestors. Charity, donation and sharing food are considered especially meritorious on this day.
Traditional Beliefs About Ancestors:
In traditional Hindu belief, ancestors are not completely separated from the living family. They are considered part of an ongoing spiritual lineage. Their blessings are thought to help the descendants in their well-being, and their sincere remembrance brings them peace. The idea of rin, or sacred debt, has also been tied to ancestor worship. It is believed that a person is indebted to parents and ancestors for the gift of life, upbringing and heritage.
This debt can be repaid by performing Shraddha and Tarpan with gratitude and remembrance. These beliefs vary from region to region and from community to community. Some families do elaborate Vedic rituals, while others do simple prayers, light lamps, offer flowers or share food in memory of their loved ones. The core of it all remains unchanged: respect, gratitude and remembrance.
Dos and Don’ts on Mahalaya:
What to Do:
Take a bath early in the day and wear clean, simple clothes.
Perform Tarpan, Shraddha or Pind Daan according to family tradition.
Offer water, black sesame seeds, flowers, food and prayers to ancestors.
Remember both paternal and maternal ancestors.
Feed the needy, offer food to animals or birds, and perform charity.
Light a lamp, chant prayers and spend time in quiet reflection.
Seek guidance from a qualified priest if performing detailed rituals.
What to Avoid:
Avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol and excessive indulgence, according to many traditional customs.
Avoid celebrations, parties and new beginnings on this solemn day.
Avoid anger, arguments and harsh speech.
Do not waste food, especially food prepared for offerings.
Avoid cutting hair or nails, as per several regional traditions.
Do not treat rituals as mere superstition; approach them with respect and sincerity.
Mahalaya Amavasya is a deeply meaningful day that connects astrology, family memory and spiritual gratitude. As the concluding day of Pitru Paksha, it invites people to honour their ancestors through Tarpan, Shraddha, Pind Daan, prayer and charity. The festival’s deeper message is not fear but gratitude.
By remembering ancestors, people recognise the continuity of life and the values passed down through generations. Whether observed through traditional rituals or simple prayers, Mahalaya reminds devotees that respect for the past can bring peace, humility and strength to the present.