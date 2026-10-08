Mahalaya In Astrology: How This Day Is Linked To Ancestors And Pitru Paksha

Why Is Pitru Paksha Significant?

Pitru Paksha is significant because it reminds us of our roots. Every family inherits language, traditions, values, opportunities and emotional support from past generations. To remember ancestors is to acknowledge this continuity and to show humility. It is commonly believed that the spirits of dead ancestors are still connected to their descendants. When remembered through prayers and offerings, they are thought to bless the family with health, prosperity, wisdom, or harmony. In return, the families pray for the peace, satisfaction and spiritual liberation of their ancestors. Pitru Paksha teaches us an important emotional lesson. There’s a lot of unspoken grief about dead relatives. This sacred time provides a structured opportunity to express love, seek forgiveness, and experience emotional closure. Even for those who don't perform elaborate rituals, the simple act of remembering ancestors, sharing memories and offering prayers can be profoundly meaningful. Mahalaya Amavasya and the Ancestor Worship Rituals Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan are the main rituals performed on Mahalaya Amavasya. Shraddha is a ceremony of faith and memory. This is characterised by prayers, offerings, and the formal intention to do so in the name of the dead ancestor (sankalpa). Shraddha can be done at home, in the temple, at the bank of a river or on a pilgrimage.