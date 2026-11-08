Diwali 2026: Why Is Amavasya Considered Significant In Vedic Astrology?

Diwali every year comes on the darkest night of the lunar month. In 2026, it will be on Sunday, 8th November (Kartik Amavasya, the new moon day of the month of Kartik). That's a rather odd choice for a festival of lights, isn't it? Why would the most luminous festival in the Hindu calendar be on the night when the Moon is completely invisible? The answer is in how Vedic astrology (Jyotish) works with time, the Moon and the concept of darkness.
What Is Amavasya?
In Vedic astronomy, a lunar month is split into 30 tithis, each one representing a 12-degree increase in the angular distance between the Moon and the Sun. Amavasya is the 30th and final tithi of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) and occurs when the Sun and Moon are in conjunction, i.e., they are sitting at nearly the same degree of the zodiac. As the moon is not illuminated towards Earth at this point, it is invisible in the night sky.
The word is actually quite telling. Ama means "together", and vasya means "to dwell" (a reference to the Sun and Moon dwelling together in the same sign). That's the moment that Jyotish sees as being of such significance: the end of one cycle and the beginning of the next.
The Moon as the Mind:
To get a proper understanding of why Amavasya is so important, you need to understand the role of the Moon in Vedic astrology. The Moon (Chandra) is the karaka (the significator) of the mind, emotions, memory and the mother. The Sun (Surya) is the karaka for the soul, vitality and authority. The classical texts refer to the Moon as the "manas' (the mind) and the Sun as the "atma' (the self).
On Amavasya, the moon's light is swallowed up by the sun's. Astrologers see this as a time when the normal restlessness of the mind is at its lowest. With no moonlight to reflect, the ebb and flow of the emotions of the month is at its minimum. It's a day traditionally seen as ideal for contemplation, discipline and spiritual practice. It's also a day when some people can be rather emotionally sensitive and mentally unsettled. For that reason, many traditions will recommend fasting, prayer, meditation or some form of quiet reflection on the day.
A Threshold for Ancestors:
Amavasya is the day of the Pitras (ancestors). In Hindu tradition, the new moon is a time when the veil between the worlds is very thin, and offerings are made on that day are believed to reach the departed ancestors. Tarpan (water offerings) and shraddha are the rituals of choice on Amavasya, and Mahalaya Amavasya (the Amavasya which concludes the Pitru Paksha fortnight) is one of the most important Amavasyas of the year.
Diwali's Amavasya has this ancestral dimension too. In many places, families will light lamps in memory of their ancestors, and in some traditions a lamp is lit to guide the ancestors on their journey. It's a festival which sits at the intersection of celebration and remembrance.
Why Lakshmi Puja Is Performed on the Darkest Night:
The central rite of Diwali in most of India is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi (and Lord Ganesha) on the evening of Amavasya. In Puranic times, Lakshmi is said to have come out of the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) and is said to be wandering the earth on that night. Homes are cleaned out, lit up with diyas and left open so that she may enter.
Astrologers add another layer to this. Lakshmi Puja is done during the Pradosh Kaal (the time after sunset) and ideally in a sthir lagna (a "fixed" ascendant), i.e. Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius. The logic being that a fixed ascendant is stable, and so wealth and prosperity are thought to stay in the house. For this reason, the Panchang makers will publish a very specific muhurat each year, and families are advised to look up the Panchang for their particular city, as the timings will vary from place to place.
The Sun in Libra and the Turning of the Season:
Diwali also occurs when the Sun is in Libra (Tula) in the sidereal zodiac. Jyotish considers the Sun to be debilitated in that sign, and the new moon is there on Diwali. Some astrologers take this to be highly symbolic in that the soul's light is at its most tested, and the lighting of the Diwali lamps is an act of lighting the world with our own effort rather than one of the light being provided by the heavens. Whether or not you buy into the planetary interpretation, the notion of light being something we have to choose to create is absolutely central to the festival.
Darkness as Potential, Not Absence:
Perhaps the most fundamental reason for the reverence of Amavasya is of a philosophical nature. In Indian thought, darkness is not simply the absence of light; it is the very womb in which light is generated. The new moon is a blank canvas; the cycle is complete, and a new one is about to begin. Astrologers will often speak of Amavasya as being the ideal time to set intentions, to close the old account and to start afresh. That is precisely why in many communities businesses will open their new account books (chopda pujan) on Diwali.
The story of Lord Rama returning to Ayodhya after his 14 years of exile is traditionally associated with that very night. The city had lit lamps, as the new moon had left the sky completely dark, and the light was needed most of all to mark the occasion of his return. Light is most meaningful in darkness.
Kali Puja in Bengal and Eastern India:
In Bengal, Odisha and Assam the same Amavasya is observed as Kali Puja. The night is spent in the worship of the fierce goddess who destroys ignorance and fear and the worship is often at midnight (Nishita Kaal). That's a good example of the same astrological event being interpreted in very different devotional terms (prosperity in one case, protection and transformation in another).
How People Observe the Day:
While customs vary, common observances include:
Cleaning and decorating the home and drawing rangoli at the entrance.
Lighting diyas at dusk.
Performing Lakshmi-Ganesha puja during the recommended muhurat.
Offering prayers or tarpan for ancestors.
Charity and sharing sweets, as generosity is considered auspicious on Amavasya.
A Note on Belief:
Astrology is purely a matter of faith and tradition rather than scientific fact, and people's experiences of Amavasya are very varied. For a lot of people, the value of the day is in the break it provides rather than any actual predictions. It's a day to stop and think, to remember, to get your life in order and to start again.
Amavasya is of considerable importance in Vedic astrology, as it is the day of the Sun-Moon conjunction, the quiet turning point of the lunar cycle, a day of the mind, of the ancestors and of renewal. Diwali 2026 on 8th November sees the festival of lights falling precisely on this Amavasya. The lamps are lit not in spite of the darkness but because of it. It is a reminder that every new beginning starts in the dark.