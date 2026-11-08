Diwali 2026: Why Is Amavasya Considered Significant In Vedic Astrology?

The Sun in Libra and the Turning of the Season:

Diwali also occurs when the Sun is in Libra (Tula) in the sidereal zodiac. Jyotish considers the Sun to be debilitated in that sign, and the new moon is there on Diwali. Some astrologers take this to be highly symbolic in that the soul's light is at its most tested, and the lighting of the Diwali lamps is an act of lighting the world with our own effort rather than one of the light being provided by the heavens. Whether or not you buy into the planetary interpretation, the notion of light being something we have to choose to create is absolutely central to the festival.