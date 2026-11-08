Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Fiery Send-Off From Pakistan Bowler After Dismissal In U19 Asia Cup | WATCH

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Aaryavir Sehwag receives a fiery send-off from Pakistan spinner Niqab Shafiq after his dismissal during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 encounter in Oman

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Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Fiery Send-Off From Pakistan Bowler After Dismissal In U19 Asia Cup
Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Fiery Send-Off From Pakistan Bowler After Dismissal In U19 Asia Cup Photo: Screengrab/SonyLIV
Summary of this article

  • Aaryavir Sehwag scored 22 runs off 40 balls against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup

  • Pakistan spinner Niqab Shafiq dismissed the Indian opener with a slog sweep

  • Shafiq gave Aaryavir an animated send-off after the crucial breakthrough

India-Pakistan encounters are rarely short of drama, and the latest meeting between the two arch-rivals in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 was no different. Young Indian opener Aaryavir Sehwag found himself at the centre of an intense exchange after receiving a fiery send-off from a Pakistan bowler during the Group A contest in Al Amerat, Oman, on November 8.

The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag had entered the contest with plenty of confidence after producing an impressive performance against Nepal in India's tournament opener. He had smashed an unbeaten 70 off 52 deliveries, including seven fours and four sixes, helping India register a commanding 10-wicket victory.

Niqab Shafiq Gives Aaryavir Sehwag Fiery Send-Off After Dismissing Him

The 18-year-old Indian opener struggled to replicate his previous performance against Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack. With India losing three wickets for just 22 runs, the responsibility was on Aaryavir to rebuild the innings and guide his team towards a competitive total.

However, the youngster could manage only 22 runs off 40 deliveries. His dismissal came in the 17th over when Pakistan spinner Niqab Shafiq tossed up a delivery, tempting Aaryavir to go for a big shot over the leg side.

Also Check: India vs Pakistan Live Score, U-19 Asia Cup

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Aaryavir attempted a slog sweep but failed to make proper contact. The ball travelled towards deep square leg, where a fielder completed a sharp catch to end his innings.

Shafiq was visibly delighted with the important breakthrough and gave the Indian batter an animated send-off, signalling him to return to the pavilion. The Pakistani players celebrated the wicket as India continued to struggle in the high-pressure encounter.

Aaryavir Sehwag Fails To Replicate His Father's Pakistan Heroics

There was considerable attention on Aaryavir ahead of the India-Pakistan encounter, given his father's remarkable record against the arch-rivals.

Virender Sehwag enjoyed several memorable outings against Pakistan, particularly in Test cricket. His legendary 309-run knock in Multan in 2004 remains one of the most iconic performances in India-Pakistan cricket history.

Naturally, fans were hoping to see the next generation of the Sehwag family produce another memorable performance. However, Aaryavir could not make a similar impact on Sunday.

His dismissal also highlighted Pakistan's dominance with the ball during the early stages of the contest, leaving India under pressure to recover and post a respectable total

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