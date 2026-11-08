Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Against Pakistan In U-19 Asia Cup 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing against Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup
The BCCI introduced a one-U-19-World-Cup participation policy in 2016
Sooryavanshi was part of India's victorious U-19 World Cup campaign in 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's absence from India's playing XI against Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup has naturally raised questions among cricket fans. At just 15 years old, the left-handed batting sensation is already one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country.
Given his explosive performances and growing reputation, supporters would have loved to see him take on Pakistan in the continental tournament. However, his absence is linked to a BCCI policy introduced in 2016, following concerns surrounding age-related irregularities in junior cricket.
Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Against Pakistan?
The primary reason behind Sooryavanshi's absence from India's U-19 setup is the BCCI's policy restricting a player to just one appearance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.
The regulation was introduced in 2016 as part of the board's efforts to tackle age-fudging in junior cricket. Before its implementation, several players had featured in multiple editions of the tournament. The new guidelines ensured that a cricketer could represent India in only one U-19 World Cup, irrespective of whether they remained eligible age-wise for subsequent editions.
Sooryavanshi was a key member of India's victorious U-19 World Cup campaign in Zimbabwe earlier in 2026. He produced a memorable performance in the final against England, scoring a sensational 175 to help India lift their sixth U-19 World Cup title.
Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ineligible Because He Is Only 15?
Interestingly, Sooryavanshi's age is not the problem. He is still young enough to meet the age criteria for future U-19 tournaments. However, having already represented India in the 2026 U-19 World Cup, he cannot feature in another edition under the BCCI's existing policy.
It is important to note that the restriction specifically concerns the U-19 World Cup and is not a blanket ban on participating in every age-group competition. His absence from the Asia Cup squad also reflects the selection decisions surrounding India's junior setup and his progression towards senior-level cricket.
The youngster has already made significant strides in his career, including making his senior international debut for India. At 15, he has plenty of opportunities ahead, and his focus will increasingly be on making an impact at the highest level.