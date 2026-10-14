‘Now Again, Samson Will Score’: Former World Cup Winner Takes Aim At Gambhir Over Sooryavanshi’s Limited Opportunities

Kris Srikkanth criticised Gautam Gambhir and Co. for not giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enough opportunities in the T20I series against West Indies
Srikkanth suggested resting Abhishek Sharma and pairing Sooryavanshi with Sanju Samson as openers
The former India captain also questioned Samson’s consistency despite his impressive performances in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph
Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has criticised the Indian team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, over its handling of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and experienced opener Sanju Samson. With Sooryavanshi waiting for opportunities in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, Srikkanth believes India should have given the teenager a consistent run instead of keeping him on the sidelines.
The former India opener also questioned the team's approach towards Samson, whose performances have fluctuated since his impressive campaign in India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph. Srikkanth believes the management needs to make clearer decisions about its opening combination rather than repeatedly changing players.
Kris Srikkanth Wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Get Opportunities
Srikkanth argued that India missed an opportunity to test Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against the West Indies, suggesting that the youngster could have been given three matches to prove himself. He also proposed resting Abhishek Sharma and pairing Sooryavanshi with Samson at the top of the order.
"They have not only spoiled his (Sanju Samson's) confidence, India have totally spoiled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's confidence. He could have been given three matches against a team like the West Indies. Now that they've seen Abhishek for so long, he can be rested, and Sooryavanshi and Samson can open in the next match," Srikkanth said in a YouTube video.
His comments come amid growing discussion about India's opening combination and the opportunities available to the 15-year-old batter. Sooryavanshi has attracted attention with his aggressive batting, but limited playing time in the series has prevented him from making an impact at the international level against the West Indies.
Srikkanth also raised concerns about Samson's inconsistent returns, despite the wicketkeeper-batter delivering crucial performances during India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign earlier in 2026. Samson scored three consecutive half-centuries during the tournament, including a match-winning contribution in the final, but has struggled to maintain that level consistently since then.
"Samson has always been up and down. His consistency has always been questionable. He'll suddenly do wonders like the World Cup and then suddenly fail a lot. Someone like Abhishek Sharma never has such extremes. Now, again, Samson will score in the next match," Srikkanth said.
Samson had, however, responded to criticism with an impressive 82 off 41 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi. His performance demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure, even as questions about his consistency continued.