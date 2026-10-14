‘Now Again, Samson Will Score’: Former World Cup Winner Takes Aim At Gambhir Over Sooryavanshi’s Limited Opportunities

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Kris Srikkanth slams Gautam Gambhir and Co. over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s limited opportunities, questions Sanju Samson’s consistency and suggests changes to India’s opening combination against West Indies

image Prefer on Google
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures after scoring 50 runs during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Summary of this article

  • Kris Srikkanth criticised Gautam Gambhir and Co. for not giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enough opportunities in the T20I series against West Indies

  • Srikkanth suggested resting Abhishek Sharma and pairing Sooryavanshi with Sanju Samson as openers

  • The former India captain also questioned Samson’s consistency despite his impressive performances in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has criticised the Indian team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, over its handling of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and experienced opener Sanju Samson. With Sooryavanshi waiting for opportunities in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, Srikkanth believes India should have given the teenager a consistent run instead of keeping him on the sidelines.

The former India opener also questioned the team's approach towards Samson, whose performances have fluctuated since his impressive campaign in India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph. Srikkanth believes the management needs to make clearer decisions about its opening combination rather than repeatedly changing players.

Kris Srikkanth Wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Get Opportunities

Srikkanth argued that India missed an opportunity to test Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against the West Indies, suggesting that the youngster could have been given three matches to prove himself. He also proposed resting Abhishek Sharma and pairing Sooryavanshi with Samson at the top of the order.

"They have not only spoiled his (Sanju Samson's) confidence, India have totally spoiled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's confidence. He could have been given three matches against a team like the West Indies. Now that they've seen Abhishek for so long, he can be rested, and Sooryavanshi and Samson can open in the next match," Srikkanth said in a YouTube video.

Related Content
Sanju Samson celebrating after smashing a 21-ball fifty during India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi - X/BCCI
India men's cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir - PTI
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

His comments come amid growing discussion about India's opening combination and the opportunities available to the 15-year-old batter. Sooryavanshi has attracted attention with his aggressive batting, but limited playing time in the series has prevented him from making an impact at the international level against the West Indies.

Srikkanth also raised concerns about Samson's inconsistent returns, despite the wicketkeeper-batter delivering crucial performances during India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign earlier in 2026. Samson scored three consecutive half-centuries during the tournament, including a match-winning contribution in the final, but has struggled to maintain that level consistently since then.

"Samson has always been up and down. His consistency has always been questionable. He'll suddenly do wonders like the World Cup and then suddenly fail a lot. Someone like Abhishek Sharma never has such extremes. Now, again, Samson will score in the next match," Srikkanth said.

Samson had, however, responded to criticism with an impressive 82 off 41 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi. His performance demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure, even as questions about his consistency continued.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories