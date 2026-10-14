‘Now Again, Samson Will Score’: Former World Cup Winner Takes Aim At Gambhir Over Sooryavanshi’s Limited Opportunities

"They have not only spoiled his (Sanju Samson's) confidence, India have totally spoiled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's confidence. He could have been given three matches against a team like the West Indies. Now that they've seen Abhishek for so long, he can be rested, and Sooryavanshi and Samson can open in the next match," Srikkanth said in a YouTube video.