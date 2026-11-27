Krishnamachari Srikkanth has called for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be considered for all three formats after his explosive innings against the United Arab Emirates.
Sooryavanshi scored 204 off 53 balls in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament and set multiple List A records.
The 15-year-old hit the fastest century in 28 balls and the fastest double century in 52 balls.
Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged team management to consider 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for all three formats after his record-breaking 204 off 53 balls in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
Srikkanth made the call less than 48 hours after Sooryavanshi tore into the United Arab Emirates attack and set multiple List A records. The former opener, a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning side, argued that the teenager should now be moved quickly into the national setup.
Record-Breaking Innings
The numbers were staggering.
Sooryavanshi blasted 204 off 53 balls against the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. The innings brought multiple List A records and pushed him into the centre of the selection debate.
He smashed the fastest century in 28 balls and the fastest double century in 52 balls. He also hammered 28 sixes and seven fours in an innings that has drawn attention well beyond the tournament.
Srikkanth's Selection Push
Srikkanth went further on his YouTube channel.
Speaking there, he hailed Sooryavanshi as an all-format player who can change games on his own. He backed the teenager for the Test squad and also for the ODI setup, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.
"He is an all-format player. You don't want to play him in Tests, okay, but at least keep him in the 15. There is no questioning now. Sri Lanka will be coming for ODIs, give him a chance there. Put him in and let him play ODIs against them. If you really want to develop Suryavanshi, take him to the 2027 World Cup. Let him be in the 15. One day he will win you games single-handedly," Srikkanth said.
His argument was clear. Even if India do not hand Sooryavanshi an immediate Test debut, Srikkanth wants him around the squad and exposed early to international cricket.
Praise And Comparisons
Srikkanth also pushed back against the idea that Sooryavanshi relies only on raw power.
He argued that the teenager’s batting is built on timing, balance and confidence as much as clean hitting. He also pointed to Sooryavanshi’s calmness at the crease and his control during the innings.
"The way he is batting, power alone is not enough. You need timing as well. It is not just about power, it is also about his confidence. He looked so still and calm. He does not look ruffled. The greatest thing is that he knows exactly what he is doing. This is genius. First came the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, then the King Virat Kohli, and now he is the son of the god of cricket. If you do not encourage this guy and keep saying that he has to be groomed, it is unfair. You are going to spoil a cricketer this way. Team management and selectors, please wake up," he added.
In doing so, Srikkanth compared Sooryavanshi with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and urged selectors to move quickly rather than delay his progress.