Tanvir Ahmed has questioned Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age and called for a test
Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls against the UAE
The 15-year-old broke multiple List A records, including the fastest double century
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary hitting against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has drawn an unusual reaction from former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed, who has questioned whether the Indian youngster is actually 15 years old.
Sooryavanshi produced one of the most astonishing innings in men's List A cricket on November 24, taking apart the UAE bowling attack with a 204-run blitz in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha.
He faced only 53 deliveries, sending the ball over the boundary 28 times while also striking seven fours.
India A had little trouble completing the chase, reaching their target of 250 in just 14.2 overs to win by seven wickets.
Sooryavanshi's innings was particularly remarkable for the speed at which he reached each milestone, but Ahmed was more interested in the physical power behind the teenager's performance.
In a podcast appearance, the former Pakistan international argued that someone aged 15 could not possess the strength required to produce such an innings. He went as far as suggesting that Sooryavanshi could be between 20 and 21 years old.
"He is not 15 years old. He is at least 20 or 21. No matter how talented a child is, a 15-year-old cannot hit 28 sixes in an innings. He cannot hit the ball like that," Ahmed said.
He also questioned the youngster's physical development, particularly his strength through the shoulders and arms.
"The base of a 15-year-old cannot be this strong. There cannot be so much strength in his arms and shoulders. I don't believe that he is 15. It is possible that he is 20 or 21. Get his age tested. I don't believe this," he added.
Ahmed maintained his position when another participant brought up the possibility of conducting an age test, agreeing that Sooryavanshi's age should be examined.
The comments came against the backdrop of an innings that had already put Sooryavanshi in the record books. The left-handed batter reached his fifty in 16 balls and needed only 28 deliveries to complete his century, making it the fastest hundred in men's List A cricket.
He did not slow down after crossing three figures. Sooryavanshi took his score to 150 in 40 balls before becoming the fastest batter to reach a double century in the format, achieving the feat in just 52 deliveries.
His 28 sixes also established a new record for the most maximums in a single men's List A innings, going past the previous tally of 23.
The teenager's assault ended when he mistimed a shot and was caught in the deep, bringing his innings to a close at 204. India A were already within touching distance of victory.
At 15, Sooryavanshi has already attracted considerable attention for his aggressive approach in T20 cricket, particularly following his performances in the Indian Premier League.
His double century in Doha added another dimension to his growing reputation, demonstrating that his explosive batting is not restricted to the shortest format.
Ahmed, who played international cricket for Pakistan from 2010 to 2013, featured in five Tests, two ODIs and one T20I during his career. The former right-arm fast-medium bowler took 17 Test wickets, two ODI wickets and one T20I wicket.
His best Test performance came against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in November 2010, when he returned figures of 6/120 in the first innings.