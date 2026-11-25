Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With 204 Against UAE: A Look At All His Records

O Outlook Sports Desk 25 November 2026 4:08 pm Published at: 25 November 2026 2:52 pm Updated on:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned the cricket world upside down with a breathtaking knock against the UAE in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha. The 15-year-old India A opener smashed an astonishing 204 off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours, to power his team to a seven-wicket victory. His innings was not just about the runs but a remarkable collection of records that rewrote the history books. From the fastest List A century and double century to the most sixes in a professional cricket innings, Sooryavanshi delivered a performance that deserves a closer look.