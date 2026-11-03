Diwali 2026: Which Zodiac Signs Could Enter A Lucky New Phase?

Libra: A Personal Reset

Libra is the standout sign this Diwali because the festival’s new moon falls in Libra, with the Sun and Moon together in the sign. This is traditionally read as a powerful moment for self-renewal, confidence, image, and initiating projects that reflect one’s own values.

Librans may feel ready to close an old chapter and begin something more aligned with their identity—whether that is a career shift, a relationship boundary, a wellness routine, or a creative venture. Since Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of harmony, beauty, and abundance, small but intentional steps can have outsized long-term effects.