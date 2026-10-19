Dussehra 2026: Shami Puja And The Significance Of Vijayadashami For New Beginning

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, will be observed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in most parts of India, although Bengal and some regional traditions observe Vijayadashami on Wednesday, October 21, because the Dashami tithi continues into the next day. The festival marks the victory of righteousness over wrongdoing—Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura—and is regarded as one of the most auspicious days for worship, new work, and important beginnings.
Dussehra 2026: Shami Puja and Vijayadashami
Vijayadashami falls on the tenth day of the bright fortnight of Ashwin. In 2026, the Dashami tithi begins at 12:50 PM on October 20 and ends at 2:11 PM on October 21, according to the New Delhi Panchang; this is why dates can differ by region. In Bengal, where Durga Puja concludes with Vijayadashami, the observance is commonly listed for October 21.
The day brings together several traditions: Aparajita Puja, Shastra or Ayudha Puja, Simollanghan, Ravana Dahan, and Shami Puja. Among these, Shami Puja holds a special place in western, central, and parts of southern India. Devotees worship the Shami tree—known as Banni in Karnataka and Jammi in some southern regions—to seek courage, protection, prosperity, and success in new ventures.
Shami Puja: Ritual and Tradition
The Shami Puja is generally performed in the Aparahna time, which is considered auspicious for worship on Vijayadashami, the early-mid afternoon period. The time for 2026 Aparahna puja in New Delhi is 1:14 PM to 3:30 PM, and the Vijay Muhurat is 1:59 PM to 2:45 PM. The times differ depending on the city, so please check a local Panchang.
The traditional observance starts with a bath and clean clothes. Devotees visit a Shami tree and pour water at its root, light a ghee or oil lamp and offer flowers, incense, turmeric, sandalwood, and sweets. Many people also perform a simple aarti and pray for the removal of obstacles.
A well-known custom is exchanging Shami, or Apta leaves, as symbolic gold. Family members, friends, and colleagues offer these leaves with wishes for wealth, harmony, and achievement. The practice turns the festival into a social blessing: people do not merely celebrate victory in stories but actively wish one another success in daily life.
If a Shami tree is not available, traditions often permit worship of a branch, leaf, or image of the tree during the prescribed afternoon period. The emphasis is on sincerity, gratitude, and the resolve to begin anew with discipline and courage.
Vijayadashami and New Beginnings:
Vijayadashami literally means “the tenth day of victory". It is celebrated as the day when good ultimately prevails, whether through Rama’s defeat of Ravana or Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. This makes it an ideal day for people to begin projects they may have postponed.
Across India, many families and businesses treat Vijayadashami as a favourable day to start a new job, launch a business, admit a child to school, begin music or dance lessons, purchase property or a vehicle, or initiate travel. In Maharashtra and Gujarat especially, the day is strongly associated with new ventures and major purchases.
The deeper idea is not superstition alone. Vijayadashami encourages people to make a conscious beginning after a period of preparation. Just as the Pandavas retrieved their weapons after exile, individuals are reminded to gather their skills, discipline their minds, confront obstacles, and move forward with confidence.
Vijayadashami is also counted among the rare “Abujh Muhurat” occasions in the Hindu calendar—periods considered auspicious for starting work without needing to examine every other astrological condition. For this reason, it is one of the most popular days of the year for new beginnings.
Shami Puja: Mythological and Astrological Significance
Mythologically, Shami Puja connects three major themes: Rama’s victory, the Pandavas’ restoration of strength, and the blessing of prosperity. The legend of King Raghu and Kautsa adds another layer: according to tradition, gold coins showered from a Shami tree, leading to the association of Shami leaves with wealth.
The Shami tree is associated with the planet Saturn, Shani, in astrology. Saturn is the planet of discipline, delay, responsibility and karmic lessons. People worship the Shami tree, especially on Saturdays or during Dussehra, with the desire to gain patience and lessen the burden of difficult planetary periods.
There is also a psychological significance to the ritual. Watering a tree, lighting a lamp, and exchanging leaves are ordinary acts. Yet they create a moment of reflection. They invite a person to stop, to honour that which sustains life, and to set an intention for the months ahead. In this sense, the Shami Puja transforms an ancient story into a pragmatic message: victory is born of preparation, humility and sustained effort.
Dussehra 2026: Rituals and Auspicious Timings
For most of India, Dussehra 2026 is on October 20. The principal worship window is Aparahna, while the Vijay Muhurat is considered the most powerful time for beginning important work. In New Delhi, the Vijay Muhurat is 1:59 PM to 2:45 PM; in Kolkata, a listed Vijayadashami-related muhurat is 1:17 PM to 2:03 PM. Because muhurats depend on local sunrise and sunset, people in Kolkata or elsewhere should confirm the exact timing for their own location.
Ravana Dahan, the burning of Ravana effigies, is generally performed after sunset, symbolising the destruction of ego, anger, greed, and injustice. In Bengal, Vijayadashami is marked by Sindoor Khela, Durga idol immersion, and an emotional farewell to the Goddess, with the regional observance falling on October 21 in 2026.
For those observing Shami Puja, the essential spirit is clear: honour the strength that has carried you through difficulty, seek blessings for wisdom and prosperity, and use the day to begin something meaningful. Dussehra 2026 thus offers more than a festival of celebration—it offers a symbolic opportunity to turn intention into action.