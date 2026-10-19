Dussehra 2026: Shami Puja And The Significance Of Vijayadashami For New Beginning

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, will be observed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in most parts of India, although Bengal and some regional traditions observe Vijayadashami on Wednesday, October 21, because the Dashami tithi continues into the next day. The festival marks the victory of righteousness over wrongdoing—Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura—and is regarded as one of the most auspicious days for worship, new work, and important beginnings.