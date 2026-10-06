Mahalaya 2026: Why Is This Day Considered Important In Astrology?

Mahalaya 2026, which is going to be observed on October 10, is a rare combination of astrological, spiritual and cultural meaning, which makes it one of the most important days of the Hindu calendar. The rare planetary alignment – Saturn governs Saturday, the Sun-Moon conjunction in Virgo and the Hasta nakshatra – makes this a very powerful time for ancestral worship and spiritual transformation. On this holy day, when we pay tribute to our Pitrus with Tarpan, Shraddha and charitable acts, we are not just paying tribute to those who came before us but also inviting their blessings for our journey ahead. At the same time, we welcome the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga into our lives.