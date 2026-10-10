Sacred Rituals: Thousands gathered at Hooghly river banks to perform Tarpan prayers for ancestors.
Durga Puja Countdown: The auspicious occasion of Mahalaya marks the official beginning of Debi Paksha.
Tight Security: Administrative authorities arranged enhanced safety measures and boat patrols across key ghats.
Thousands of people thronged the banks of the Hooghly River and other water bodies in West Bengal to offer prayers to their ancestors on Mahalaya on Saturday, as the occasion marked the beginning of the countdown to the state's biggest festival, Durga Puja.
With Mahalaya marking the end of 'Pitru Paksha' and the beginning of 'Devi Paksha', devotees began arriving at river ghats in Kolkata early in the morning to perform 'tarpan', a ritual involving the offering of water and prayers in memory of departed ancestors.
The city woke up to the traditional broadcast of 'Mahishasura Mardini', featuring the iconic voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, a ritual that has remained an integral part of Mahalaya celebrations in West Bengal for generations.
The state government has planned a special cultural programme at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata to mark the occasion.
The main Durga Puja festivities will begin from 'Maha Shashthi' on October 16, followed by traditional celebrations across the state, with Kolkata gearing up for its annual extravaganza of elaborate pandals, illuminated streets and cultural events.
Mahalaya is observed on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin and is associated with prayers for ancestors as well as the invocation of Goddess Durga ahead of the autumn festival.