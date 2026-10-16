In Photos: Poetry, Coal Mines And Calendars Inspire Durga Puja Pandals

P Photo Webdesk 16 October 2026 7:55 pm Published at: 16 October 2026 7:55 pm Updated on:

Bengali verse, coal mines and Kerala’s Onam celebrations find a place in this year’s Durga Puja pandals. From Sukumar Ray’s Abol Tabol and the traditional Panjika almanac in Kolkata to literary installations in Jaipur and festive decorations in Ranchi, organisers are drawing on literature, livelihoods and regional traditions.