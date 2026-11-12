Chhath Puja 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi, Arghya Timings, And Astrological Significance

Chhath Puja is a very holy Hindu festival of worship of Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is celebrated with immense devotion, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, marking a thanksgiving to the Sun, the supreme source of energy, life and prosperity.
Devotees observe rigorous fasts, offer prayers near rivers and water bodies and offer Arghya to both the setting and rising Sun. Chhath Puja is also associated with purity, discipline, family well-being, and spiritual awakening. In 2026, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 13 to November 16. The main Sandhya Arghya will be offered on November 15.
Chhath Puja 2026: Date and Important Timings
Chhath Puja is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Shashthi, the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik.
The four-day festival follows a series of traditional rituals:
Nahay Khay - November 13, 2026 (Friday)
Khama - November 14, 2026 (Saturday)
Sandhya Arghya - November 15, 2026 (Sunday)
Usha Arghya and Parana - November 16, 2026 (Monday)
Chhath Puja Shubh Timings (Kolkata):
Sandhya Arghya: November 15, around 4:53 PM (sunset).
Usha Arghya: November 16, around 5:50 AM (sunrise).
Shashthi Tithi Begins: November 14 at 11:23 PM.
Shashthi Tithi Ends: November 16 at 2:00 AM.
Note: Arghya timings vary according to geographical location. Devotees should follow their local sunrise and sunset timings.
Four Days of Chhath Puja and Their Rituals:
The festival is four days, and each day has its own spiritual significance and traditional practices.
1. Nahay Khay – 13 Nov 2026:
Day 1: Beginning of Chhath Puja. Devotees take a bath in holy water, clean their houses and prepare pure vegetarian food. The food is prepared traditionally in clean utensils, and the ingredients used are rice, chana dal and bottle gourd. The day is a physical and mental cleansing before the rigid observance begins.
2. Kharna – November 14, 2026:
Day 2: On the second day, devotees fast the whole day without food or water. After sunset, they worship Chhathi Maiya and prepare traditional prasad, generally jaggery-based kheer, chapatti and fruits. The food is then presented to the deity, and devotees break their fast and start the 36-hour nirjala vrat, which ends with the last morning rituals.
3. Sandhya Arghya – 15th November 2026:
Day 3: This is the main day of the Chhath Puja. Devotees gather at river banks, ponds and other water bodies during sunset. They stand in water and offer Arghya to the setting Sun with water, milk and traditional offerings. Fruits, sugarcane, coconut, thekua and other seasonal stuff are arranged in bamboo baskets or soops. The evening ritual is a thanksgiving to the Sun God for sustaining life and providing energy to the universe.
4. Usha Arghya – Nov 16, 2026:
Day 4: The last day begins before sunrise as devotees gather at water bodies to pray to the rising Sun. This is known as Usha Arghya. The fast is broken with Parana after the offerings are made and blessings are sought from Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. The festival ends with prayers for the health, prosperity and long life of the family.
Chhath Puja Vidhi: How to Do the Worship
Chhath Puja is observed with simplicity, devotion and discipline. The following are the usual practices generally followed:
Purification: Clean the place of worship and the house. Devotees take a bath and change into fresh clothes before beginning the rituals.
Prasad Preparation: Prepare traditional offerings like thekua, fruits, coconut, sugarcane, rice and jaggery-based sweets. Cook food with the utmost cleanliness and devotion.
Arrangement of Puja Materials: Make ready a bamboo basket or soop with fruits, flowers, coconut, sugarcane, thekua and other traditional offerings.
Sandhya Arghya: Stand in clean water at sunset and offer water to the setting sun while chanting Surya mantras and praying for the well-being of the family. On the following morning, offer water to the rising Sun and seek blessings for health, happiness and prosperity. Parana and Prasad Distribution: After morning worship, devotees break their fast by performing Parana and distribute prasad to family members and other devotees.
Astrological Significance of Chhath Puja:
In Vedic astrology, the Sun holds a highly significant position among the nine celestial influences (Navagrahas). It represents the soul, authority, confidence, vitality, leadership, fatherhood and self-esteem. The Sun is also considered the significator of health, reputation and professional recognition.
Chhath Puja is therefore considered spiritually significant for strengthening positive solar energy in one's life.
1. Strengthening the Sun in the Horoscope:
According to Vedic astrological beliefs, a well-placed Sun in the birth chart can indicate leadership qualities, confidence, administrative ability and social recognition. Worshipping Surya Dev during Chhath is traditionally believed to help devotees overcome obstacles associated with a weak or afflicted Sun.
2. Promoting Health and Vitality:
The Sun represents physical energy, vitality and life force. Offering Arghya to the Sun is considered an auspicious spiritual practice for seeking good health, strength and longevity.
3. Improving Career and Authority:
The Sun is associated with government positions, leadership, power and professional reputation. Devotees pray to Surya Dev for career growth, success in administrative responsibilities and recognition in society.
4. Spiritual Purification and Positive Energy:
The combination of fasting, prayer, discipline and devotion is believed to purify the mind and encourage spiritual growth. The rising Sun symbolises new beginnings, hope and renewed determination, while the setting Sun reminds devotees to express gratitude for every phase of life.
Surya Mantra for Chhath Puja:
The devotee can chant the following mantra while offering Arghya to the Sun God.
“ॐ Ghrinī Sūryāya Namaḥ.”
“Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah.”
It is believed that chanting this mantra with devotion invokes the blessings of Surya Dev and brings positivity, confidence and prosperity.
Chhath Puja is not simply a religious ritual; it is a beautiful expression of gratitude toward nature and the cosmic energy which sustains life. Devotees fast, follow discipline, devotion and prayers to the rising and setting Sun to seek blessings for happiness, good health and family prosperity. The festival celebrates the Sun as the source of life, self-assurance and spiritual strength, astrologically speaking. Wishing everyone a very Happy Chhath Puja 2026, filled with peace, prosperity, good health and happiness. Note: The timings of Arghya are as per Kolkata. If for publication to a national audience, local timings should be given separately for different cities.