Chhath Puja 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi, Arghya Timings, And Astrological Significance

Chhath Puja 2026: Date and Important Timings

Chhath Puja is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Shashthi, the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The four-day festival follows a series of traditional rituals:

Nahay Khay - November 13, 2026 (Friday)

Khama - November 14, 2026 (Saturday)

Sandhya Arghya - November 15, 2026 (Sunday)

Usha Arghya and Parana - November 16, 2026 (Monday)

Chhath Puja Shubh Timings (Kolkata):

Sandhya Arghya: November 15, around 4:53 PM (sunset).

Usha Arghya: November 16, around 5:50 AM (sunrise).

Shashthi Tithi Begins: November 14 at 11:23 PM.

Shashthi Tithi Ends: November 16 at 2:00 AM.

Note: Arghya timings vary according to geographical location. Devotees should follow their local sunrise and sunset timings.