Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Will Star Wicketkeeper-Batter Make It In Time For India Vs New Zealand Test Series?

Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna are working to recover for India’s two-Test series in New Zealand
Pant has been named in the squad, but his selection depends on fitness after an injury during the Irani Cup
India begin the series in Wellington on November 19, 2026, with Christchurch to host the second Test on November 27, 2026
Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna are trying to get fit for India’s two-Test trip to New Zealand, with both players working back from injuries. Their recovery matters for a tour that carries weight in both India’s Test plans and its wider build-up in a multi-format series.
India are scheduled to play two Tests in New Zealand during the tour. Pant remains an important player in the longest format, but another injury has made his return uncertain. Krishna’s availability is also uncertain as India assess its pace options for conditions that usually favour seamers.
The BCCI has named Pant in the squad for both Tests, but selection will depend on fitness. If he recovers from the injury ahead of the Tests, he will be available for selection in the playing eleven. If he remains unavailable because of the injury, Pant will not play any of the matches. Krishna is in a similar position, leaving India to wait on two players who could shape the balance of the side.
Rishabh Pant Injury Update
Pant suffered the injury during the Irani Cup, according to the BCCI medical update. He is set to begin light skill training from next week, the board said, but there is still no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive cricket.
That leaves India without clarity on whether he will be ready in time for either match in New Zealand.
For now, Pant remains in the squad for both Tests. If he does not recover in time, Dhruv Jurel will serve as the back-up wicketkeeper and could step in for the series.
Prasidh Krishna Injury Update
Krishna is also under an injury cloud. The fast bowler picked up a hamstring injury during the ODI series against West Indies and was ruled out of the third ODI.
A final call on Krishna could come after a match simulation process, the report said. That assessment is likely to decide whether India can risk taking him into the series.
Series On The Line
The two-Test series begins in Wellington on November 19, 2026. The second Test will be played in Christchurch on November 27, 2026. If Krishna is unavailable, India still have Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj as pace options in the squad. If Krishna remains unavailable for both matches, the board will have to name his replacement.
The New Zealand series carries more than one objective. It will help both teams prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup and it also feeds directly into the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
The WTC finalists have not yet been confirmed. India remain in contention for a place in the final, but the Shubman Gill-led side need to win at least 6 of their 7 remaining matches to seal qualification.
That makes the New Zealand leg important. India will play two Tests there and need strong results to stay alive in the race for the Mace. The conditions add another layer, with seamers likely to play a central role across both matches.