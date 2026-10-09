Jailer 2 Advance Booking Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses $1 Million Overseas

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The latest reported figures offer an early indication of demand for Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel, although its final box-office performance will depend on audience turnout.

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Jailer 2 Advance Booking Collection Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Jailer 2 overseas advance bookings have reportedly crossed $1 million, Sacnilk reports.

  • The United States leads international advance sales for Rajinikanth’s upcoming sequel.

  • Jailer 2 features Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and several other prominent actors.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is generating interest in overseas markets, with advance ticket sales reportedly crossing a significant milestone ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel brings back the superstar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Anirudh Ravichander returning as composer. The early booking figures have raised expectations for the film’s opening, particularly in markets with a strong Rajinikanth fan base.

Jailer 2 overseas advance booking crosses $1 million

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has crossed $1 million in overseas advance ticket sales, with the United States emerging as its biggest international contributor. Earlier booking figures also placed the UAE, the United Kingdom, Australia and several European territories among the markets contributing to the total.

The reported collections cover advance bookings across multiple show dates, including premiere screenings, rather than opening-day tickets alone. These figures offer an early picture of demand but should not be mistaken for the film’s final overseas box-office collection. The makers have yet to officially confirm the reported totals.

Jailer 2 Trailer: Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian Faces A Bigger Threat In Action-Packed Sequel

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Trailer and star cast add to Jailer 2 buzz

The film's promotional campaign has also helped build anticipation. Anirudh’s music and the recently released trailer have given audiences a glimpse of the action and humour expected from the sequel.

The ensemble cast includes Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vijay Sethupathi. Their presence adds to the interest surrounding the follow-up to the original Jailer.

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When does Jailer 2 release?

Jailer 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15. With advance sales already showing encouraging signs overseas, its opening performance will depend on how booking momentum translates into actual ticket sales.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Gets U/A 16+ Certificate, Runtime Locked At 165 Minutes 18 Seconds

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The coming days should offer a clearer indication of its potential at the international box office.

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