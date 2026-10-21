Arafat Minhas’ Six-Wicket Haul Powers Pakistan To 87-Run Win

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Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the second match of the ODI tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, riding on a sensational all-round performance from Arafat Minhas. After England won the toss and opted to field, Pakistan recovered from 81/4 to post 302/9 in 50 overs. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 74 balls, while Minhas contributed 59 off 58 deliveries and Faheem Ashraf provided a late flourish with 39 off 26 balls. In reply, England made a promising start as Tom Banton scored 57 and Ben Duckett added 45, putting together a 91-run opening partnership. However, Minhas turned the game around with his left-arm spin, claiming six wickets for 40 runs as England collapsed from 165/3 to 215 all out in 38.4 overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah also chipped in with crucial wickets as Pakistan secured their second consecutive tri-series victory.

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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, who took the six wickets, displays the ball on the end of the tri-series one-day international cricket match between against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson, fourth right, and Sonny Baker, right, shakes hand with Pakistani players on the end of the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's players clap for teammate Arafat Minhas, center, who took the six wickets, on the end of the tri-series one-day international cricket match between against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, left, celebrates with Shaheen Shah Afridi after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Overton during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Pakistans Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jordan Cox during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Joe Root
England's Joe Root is bowled out by Pakistan's Naseem Shah during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Haris Rauf
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Englands Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Pakistans Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, right, celebrates with Faheem Ashraf after hitting a boundary during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Faheem Ashraf
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Hasan Nawaz
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Saad Baig
Pakistan's Saad Baig plays a shot during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pak vs Eng 2nd odi Cricket Pakistan Tri-Series highlights-Englands Sonny Baker
England's Sonny Baker, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

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