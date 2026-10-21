Arafat Minhas’ Six-Wicket Haul Powers Pakistan To 87-Run Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 October 2026 5:22 pm

Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the second match of the ODI tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, riding on a sensational all-round performance from Arafat Minhas. After England won the toss and opted to field, Pakistan recovered from 81/4 to post 302/9 in 50 overs. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 74 balls, while Minhas contributed 59 off 58 deliveries and Faheem Ashraf provided a late flourish with 39 off 26 balls. In reply, England made a promising start as Tom Banton scored 57 and Ben Duckett added 45, putting together a 91-run opening partnership. However, Minhas turned the game around with his left-arm spin, claiming six wickets for 40 runs as England collapsed from 165/3 to 215 all out in 38.4 overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah also chipped in with crucial wickets as Pakistan secured their second consecutive tri-series victory.