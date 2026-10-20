Jailer 2 Day 5 box office collection

The film opened on October 15 with ₹59.70 crore net in India. Collections dipped to ₹37.10 crore on Friday before recovering to ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday. Monday’s ₹42.35 crore collection was lower than the weekend peak but kept the film’s overall total climbing.