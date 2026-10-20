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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears ₹478 Crore Worldwide

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, collected ₹42.35 crore net in India on Monday, taking its worldwide gross to ₹477.75 crore despite a 24.2% drop from Sunday’s earnings

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Jailer 2
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Jailer 2 earned ₹42.35 crore net in India on Day 5.

  • Rajinikanth’s sequel reached ₹477.75 crore worldwide after five days in theatres.

  • Tamil screenings led Monday collections with ₹31.40 crore net and 69.9% occupancy.

Rajinikanth’s action sequel earned ₹42.35 crore net in India on Monday, according to Sacnilk. The film’s worldwide gross reached ₹477.75 crore, while its domestic gross stood at ₹283.75 crore. However, Monday’s India net collection fell 24.2% from Sunday’s ₹55.85 crore, reflecting a drop after a strong opening weekend.

The film recorded 15,215 shows across India on Monday, with overall occupancy at 49.9%. Its cumulative India net collection has reached ₹242.25 crore, keeping it among the year’s major Tamil releases.

Jailer 2 Day 5 box office collection

The film opened on October 15 with ₹59.70 crore net in India. Collections dipped to ₹37.10 crore on Friday before recovering to ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday. Monday’s ₹42.35 crore collection was lower than the weekend peak but kept the film’s overall total climbing.

Overseas markets contributed ₹10 crore on Day 5, taking the cumulative overseas gross to ₹194 crore. The worldwide total now stands at ₹477.75 crore.

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Jailer 2 language-wise collection and occupancy

The Tamil version led Monday’s domestic earnings with ₹31.40 crore net and 69.9% occupancy. Telugu contributed ₹7.15 crore, while Hindi added ₹3.35 crore. The Kannada version collected ₹45 lakh.

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Tamil screenings recorded their highest occupancy during the night shows at 82.46%, followed by 74.92% in the evening. Hindi occupancy was lower, with an overall figure of 29.15%, while Telugu recorded 45.35%.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 hit Jailer. The actor returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a threat from the criminal underworld.

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Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, S J Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar. It reunites the original film’s core technical team, including composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal.

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