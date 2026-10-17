Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth Sequel Storms Past ₹200 Crore Globally

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson.
Rajinikanth leads the sequel to his 2023 box office juggernaut.
Jailer 2 also stars Mohanlal and Vidya Balan.
For Rajinikanth's loyal fanbase, every movie premiere is a holiday, and the monumental pre-release buzz for Jailer 2 naturally translated into a historic, blockbuster box office launch. Taking off on that explosive debut, the film is currently striving to sustain its fierce momentum through the opening weekend, setting its sights firmly on shattering the ₹100-crore milestone by Saturday night.
Jailer 2 Box Office Day 2
The opening day of the original Jailer brought in a domestic net of ₹59.70 crore across nearly 15,887 screenings. Meanwhile, anticipation for Jailer 2 rose when advance ticket sales opened in India on October 10—five days prior to its premiere—following international markets that launched pre-bookings a day earlier. By Wednesday, October 14, worldwide pre-sales had alreadystormed pastthe ₹80 crore mark, with Indian audiences alone snapping up 1.8 million advance tickets worth ₹37 crore in gross revenue.
According to Sacnilk's most recent box office data, Jailer 2 raked in ₹35.60 crore on Saturday, pushing its cumulative domestic net collection to ₹95.30 crore. While the movie narrowly missed hitting the coveted ₹100-crore milestone, the weekend is far from over, and all attention is now focused on Saturday and Sunday to capitalize fully on its debut weekend momentum.
Jailer 2 recorded 2,383,879 footfalls on its second day. Its cumulative footfalls over the first two days have reached 6,130,613. The domestic gross collection stands at ₹112.10 cr, while the India net total has reached ₹95.30 cr. With overseas gross earnings of Rs 97 cr, the film's worldwide collection now stands at ₹209.10 cr.
Jailer 2 Details
Picking up directly after the first film's explosive finale—where Muthu (Rajinikanth) nixed Varman (Vinayakan) and learned that an underground idol-smuggling syndicate was targeting him—the story follows Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) as he investigates who dared to jeopardize their criminal enterprise.
Meanwhile, Muthu's loved ones stay completely unaware of the heartbreaking sacrifice he made: executing his own son, Arjun (Vasanth Ravi), to ensure their survival. Grappling to shield them from the truth, Muthu maintains a low profile working as a supermarket supervisor in a desperate bid to restore peace to their lives.
However, running from history is impossible. When long-buried secrets resurface and fresh perils emerge, Muthu is forced to ally with both trusted confidants and new faces to weather the upcoming storm. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Mohanlal and Vidya Balan.