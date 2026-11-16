Sai Pallavi says Rajkumar Periasamy wanted broken Malayalam for her Amaran character.
The actor faced criticism despite hoping to impress Malayalam-speaking audiences.
Amaran grossed ₹333 crore, with Sai playing Major Mukund’s wife Indhu.
Two years after Amaran sparked criticism among sections of the Malayalam-speaking audience, Sai Pallavi has explained why her character spoke broken Malayalam in the film. During a promotional event in Kochi for her upcoming Tamil film OM, the actor revealed that she had initially asked director Rajkumar Periasamy if she could speak the language properly. However, he had a different vision for the character.
Sai Pallavi explains her broken Malayalam in Amaran
Addressing the audience, Sai Pallavi joked that the director was absent and had escaped the questions. She then recalled discussing her Malayalam dialogues with him before filming.
“I told him on the very first day that I would shoot after I had properly learned Malayalam. Actually, I know how to speak Malayalam, but I fumble due to nervousness,” she said.
The actor explained that she had asked Periasamy whether she could speak proper Malayalam or Tamil in the film. However, she said the director wanted her to use broken Malayalam to help audiences understand the character's experience.
“I asked him if I could speak proper Malayalam or proper Tamil in the film. He said, no, this is a Tamil film. I want the audience to feel the pain of a girl coming from another state and experiencing such a huge loss. They should be able to feel empathy towards her and, at the same time, understand the language. So, I want you to speak this kind of broken Malayalam,” she recalled.
Sai Pallavi says she wanted to impress Malayalam audience
Sai also admitted that she had hoped Malayalam viewers would appreciate her performance, but instead faced criticism over the dialogue delivery. She jokingly directed the blame towards Periasamy.
“After the film came out, I was actually wanting to impress you all. But most of you said, hey, why did she speak in Malayalam like this? So it’s not me. If you have to blame somebody, it’s the director,” she said.
She clarified that the decision was not intended to hurt anyone and thanked audiences for embracing the film despite the criticism.
In Amaran, Sai played Indhu, the wife of Major Mukund Varadarajan, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the film was based on the life of the Ashoka Chakra recipient and grossed ₹333 crore worldwide.
OM, which marks Sai’s second collaboration with Periasamy, also stars Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.