PSG Thrash Barcelona 4-2 In Champions League Thriller As Doue, Vitinha Shine

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Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 4-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20, handing Hansi Flick’s side their first defeat of the 2026-27 season. Désiré Doué opened the scoring for the reigning European champions in the 38th minute, firing home after Barcelona lost possession. The visitors responded after the break as Xavi Espart levelled in the 55th minute. Lucas Hernández restored PSG’s advantage with a header in the 72nd minute, but Lamine Yamal produced a brilliant individual finish seven minutes later to make it 2-2. However, Vitinha struck in the 81st minute with a superb effort to put the hosts ahead once again, before Fabián Ruiz converted Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the 86th minute to seal the victory. PSG secured their third consecutive win in the competition, maintaining their perfect record with nine points, while Barcelona were left to reflect on missed chances and defensive vulnerabilities.

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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-Barcelona's Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, is dejected at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, greets PSG's Joao Neves at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal gestures end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-PSGs Fabian Ruiz
PSG's Fabian Ruiz scores their fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-PSGs Vitinha
PSG's Vitinha celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-Lucas Hernandez
PSG's Lucas Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-Xavi Espart
Barcelona's Xavi Espart celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, is challenged by PSG's Desire Doue during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-PSGs Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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PSG vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League highlights-PSGs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grimaces in pain after a challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Xavi Espart, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

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