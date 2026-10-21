PSG Thrash Barcelona 4-2 In Champions League Thriller As Doue, Vitinha Shine

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 October 2026 3:04 pm

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 4-2 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20, handing Hansi Flick’s side their first defeat of the 2026-27 season. Désiré Doué opened the scoring for the reigning European champions in the 38th minute, firing home after Barcelona lost possession. The visitors responded after the break as Xavi Espart levelled in the 55th minute. Lucas Hernández restored PSG’s advantage with a header in the 72nd minute, but Lamine Yamal produced a brilliant individual finish seven minutes later to make it 2-2. However, Vitinha struck in the 81st minute with a superb effort to put the hosts ahead once again, before Fabián Ruiz converted Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the 86th minute to seal the victory. PSG secured their third consecutive win in the competition, maintaining their perfect record with nine points, while Barcelona were left to reflect on missed chances and defensive vulnerabilities.