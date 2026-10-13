Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is benefiting from the popularity of the first Jailer and the anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth’s return. According to advance booking figures tracked by Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹38.09 crore in domestic gross pre-sales across the four days currently open for booking. The total stands at ₹33.10 crore after blocked seats are excluded, with around 19.84 lakh tickets sold across 19,675 shows in 397 cities.