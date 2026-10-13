Jailer 2's advance booking reaches ₹38.09 crore in domestic gross pre-sales.
Rajinikanth’s sequel records ₹21.75 crore in opening-day advance sales.
Mohanlal boosts Kerala demand as Hindi release faces multiplex restrictions.
Jailer 2 advance booking has brought Rajinikanth’s much-awaited action sequel close to the ₹40 crore mark in domestic gross pre-sales, with strong demand across southern markets. However, a dispute over the film’s digital release window has created a hurdle for its Hindi-dubbed version at major national multiplex chains.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is benefiting from the popularity of the first Jailer and the anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth’s return. According to advance booking figures tracked by Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹38.09 crore in domestic gross pre-sales across the four days currently open for booking. The total stands at ₹33.10 crore after blocked seats are excluded, with around 19.84 lakh tickets sold across 19,675 shows in 397 cities.
Jailer 2 advance booking: Tamil Nadu leads, Kerala sees strong demand
The opening day accounts for the largest share of advance sales, with October 15 screenings already generating ₹21.75 crore. The Tamil version leads with ₹33.95 crore, contributing nearly 89% of the total, while the Telugu version has collected ₹3.58 crore.
Chennai remains the strongest city market, recording ₹12.35 crore in advance sales from 7.06 lakh tickets. Bengaluru follows with ₹4.27 crore. Kerala has also shown an enthusiastic response, with the sequel reportedly outperforming the first film’s pre-release trend in the state.
Mohanlal’s presence has boosted demand for Jailer 2 in Kerala, with the film reportedly earning ₹1.61 crore in pre-sales within the first hour of bookings opening. Day 1 advance sales in the state are now nearing ₹4 crore gross, with Sree Gokulam Movies handling distribution rights.
Jailer 2 Hindi release faces multiplex hurdle
The Hindi-dubbed version will not be screened at major chains such as PVR INOX and Cinepolis because of a disagreement over the digital streaming window. The producers have reportedly agreed to make the film available online in all languages within four weeks of its theatrical debut, while national multiplex chains require an eight-week gap.
Sun Pictures’ North India public relations team has clarified that the Hindi version will release as planned through distributor Pen Marudhar Entertainment. Audiences can still watch it at regional chains including Miraj, Wave and MovieTime, as well as independent multiplexes and single-screen theatres.
Despite the distribution hurdle, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada on October 15, 2026.