Subodh Uniyal says Daler Mehndi should have informed organisers if he was unwell.
The minister cited an advance payment of ₹35 lakh for the performance.
Mika Singh and several celebrities defended Daler Mehndi after the viral stage confrontation.
The Daler Mehndi controversy has intensified after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal defended his decision to interrupt the singer during a cultural event, saying he had no intention of hurting him. Speaking to PTI, Uniyal said he felt pressured to question the performance and argued that Daler Mehndi should have informed the organisers if he was unwell.
Why Subodh Uniyal says Daler Mehndi should have informed organisers
The minister claimed that Mehndi was lip-syncing and appeared unable to speak or walk properly, leading him to suspect that the singer was under the influence of a substance. Uniyal said he learnt that Mehndi was unwell only after interrupting the performance.
“Such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform. We were asked to make full payment of ₹35 lakh in advance to the artiste; hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform,” Uniyal told PTI.
Uniyal maintained that he was acting as the elected representative of the constituency and insisted that he had not used foul language while addressing the singer.
Subodh Uniyal cites another singer’s example
The minister said local performers were given preference at the Kunjapuri Fair, while Bollywood artistes were invited for only two days. Citing singer Sunanda Sharma, he said she had refunded her full payment when illness prevented her from performing.
“When Sharma could not come, our team approached Daler Mehndi. If he was unwell, he should have informed us. The public are not doctors to know this. An artiste's family and well-wishers will always stand with him, but we should also have been informed in advance,” Uniyal said.
What happened at the Daler Mehndi event?
The row began when Uniyal confronted Mehndi on stage at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal district. A video of the exchange went viral, prompting criticism from several celebrities.
Mehndi’s brother Mika Singh defended him, saying the singer does not drink and demanding an apology. Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Badshah also expressed support for Mehndi.