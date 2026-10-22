“Such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform. We were asked to make full payment of ₹35 lakh in advance to the artiste; hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform,” Uniyal told PTI.