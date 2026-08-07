'Subject Of High Importance': MEA Assures Support For Indian Seafarers After Red Sea Attack

Indian missions are coordinating with maritime authorities and Gulf governments after the Red Sea attack
MEA said 24x7 helplines remain operational to assist Indian seafarers and vessels
India called for safe navigation and an end to attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers
The Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with the Ministry of Shipping, maritime authorities and governments across the Gulf region to support Indian seafarers and Indian-flagged vessels following an attack on an Indian commercial vessel in the Red Sea.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the safety and security of Indian vessels and seafarers is a "subject of high importance" for the government, which attaches "high priority" to the issue.
"Our missions all across the Gulf region, they are in constant contact with the Ministry of Shipping, as also with maritime authorities in those countries and other authorities as well, so that as and when any support is required to be provided to our seafarers or Indian flagships, they can do that," Jaiswal said during the bi-weekly media briefing.
24x7 Helplines For Indian Seafarers
Jaiswal said Indian missions have been operating 24x7 helplines for several months to assist seafarers and other Indians who require support.
"These 24 by 7 helplines are operating all throughout the last several months and they continue to be run," he said.
The MEA spokesperson said the missions remain in coordination with the Ministry of Shipping and local authorities so that assistance can be provided to Indian seafarers and vessels whenever required.
India Calls For Safe Navigation
Jaiswal also reiterated India's call for "safe and unimpeded navigation and free flow of commerce through international waterways".
"We also call upon all parties to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially commercial vessels and seafarers," he said.
Indian Vessel Attacked In Red Sea
The remarks followed the sinking of an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, an incident that has raised concerns over the safety of Indian vessels operating through the region.
The MEA has said the attack comes amid continuing risks to commercial shipping in the Red Sea, where vessels remain exposed to attacks linked to the wider West Asia conflict.
India's response has focused on maintaining contact with affected seafarers, coordinating with maritime authorities and ensuring that Indian missions remain available to provide assistance as required.