Caught in the Crossfire: Indian Sailors are at Risk in War-torn High Seas

The detention of Captain Ajay Pant in the United Kingdom illustrates a different kind of exposure. Pant, the Indian master of the tanker Smyrtos, was arrested after British authorities seized the vessel in the English Channel on June 14 and charged with allegedly breaching UK sanctions on Russian oil; he has been denied bail and faces trial in December. The proceedings remain active and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, but the case has sharpened concern over how a ship’s master can become personally entangled in sanctions enforcement arising from commercial orders.