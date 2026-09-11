AESPA To Release Four Concert Solo Tracks As SYNK: COMPLaeXITY’ Digital Single

aespa will release four solo tracks performed at Gocheok Sky Dome.
Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning each get individual songs.
SYNK : COMPLaeXITY brings previously live-only performances to streaming platforms.
aespa are bringing four solo tracks from their recent Gocheok Sky Dome concerts to streaming platforms. The aespa solo tracks will be released as a special digital single titled SYNK: COMPLaeXITY, giving each member an individual moment outside the group's usual sound.
aespa solo Tracks Include Four Member Songs
The release features one song from each member. Karina will perform “16 Bit”, while Winter's solo track is titled "Saddle Up”. Giselle contributes “ByeB4Hello” and Ningning rounds out the release with "I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go”.
All four songs were first performed during aespa’s recent concerts at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. The official release now lets fans who attended the shows, as well as those who couldn't, hear studio versions of the tracks.
The songs also offer a different side of the four-member group, with each member taking the lead on an individual performance rather than appearing as part of aespa’s full line-up.
aespa SYNK: COMPLaeXITY Release Date
The four solo tracks will arrive across music platforms on September 15. The release takes its name from SYNK, the banner used for aespa's concert series, which is closely tied to the group's ongoing fictional universe and avatar-based concept.
The digital single also gives the members a chance to revisit songs previously limited to live performances. For fans who followed the Gocheok Dome concerts from afar, the release offers an official way to hear the performances beyond concert footage and fan recordings.
aespa, formed under SM Entertainment, comprises Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning. The group continues to balance individual member moments with its larger group projects, with SYNK: COMPLaeXITY extending the material introduced during their recent Seoul concerts.