Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position

For weeks now, we have seen Jimin remaining firm on the top position of the charts despite of new entries and previous songs going strong. This week, however, aespa's 'Supernova' did the magic. The song overtook Jimin's 'Like Crazy' to bag the top position on the charts. 'Supernova' had debuted on the number 4 position last week and has jumped 3 positions up this week.