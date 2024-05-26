K Drama

Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position

With Jimin's 'Like Crazy' leaving the top position to others retaining their positions, here are the top 10 K-Pop songs of the week:

Jung Kook, Jennie & Zico, Jimin, aespa, ILLIT Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For weeks now, we have seen Jimin remaining firm on the top position of the charts despite of new entries and previous songs going strong. This week, however, aespa's 'Supernova' did the magic. The song overtook Jimin's 'Like Crazy' to bag the top position on the charts. 'Supernova' had debuted on the number 4 position last week and has jumped 3 positions up this week.

However, without missing much, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' follows just behind at the No. 2 position. Jung Kook's 'Seven' and Jimin's 'Like Crazy (English Version)' occupied number 2 and number 3 positions last week. They moved down one position to number 3 and number 4 this week.

Surprisingly, the songs on positions 5 to 10 have kept their roots strong and retained their previous week's positions. Without any new entrants this week, the chart appears pretty much stable with the exception of top 4 positions.

Amongst the songs ranked from 5-10, the artists include ILLIT, Jennie and ZICO, and of course, the two BTS members, Jung Kook and Jimin. The story of streaks on the charts seems never-ending for the two BTS members. Let's see if next week brings us some news with RM's (BTS Member) new album 'Right Place Wrong Person' dropping in this week.

Without anymore ado, here are the top 10 K-Pop songs of the week:

1. 'Supernova'- aespa (732,856 Streams)

2. 'Like Crazy' - Jimin (695,932 Streams)

3. 'Seven (Ft. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)' - Jung Kook, Latto                 (434,205 Streams)

4. 'Like Crazy (English Version)' - Jimin (342,813 Streams)

5. 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' - Jimin (293,008 Streams)

6. 'Magnetic' - ILLIT (287,238 Streams)

7. 'SPOT!' - ZICO, JENNIE (267,032 Streams)

8. '3D (Ft. Jack Harlow)' - Jung Kook, Jack Harlow.                         (256,663 Streams)

9. 'Closer Than This' - Jimin (234,853 Streams)

10. 'Standing Next To You' - Jung Kook (213,486 Streams)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation; PM Modi Chairs A Meeting
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics
  2. Lily Gladstone On Her Oscar Loss: Nobody Was Upset That It Didn't Happen
  3. Demi Moore Says She 'Went Through A Period Of Questioning' Before Starring In 'The Substance'
  4. Bipasha Basu To Pen Book On Life Journey, Self-Discovery
  5. Aryan Khan Heads To Chennai For IPL Final After Wrapping Up Debut Series
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Sharma, Head, Tripathi Out: Can Klassen, Markram Rescue Sunrisers Hyderabad?
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Naomi Osaka, Andrey Rublev Advance To Round 2 Of French Open
  3. PV Sindhu Says Runner-Up Finish At Malaysia Masters Will Give Her 'Lot Of Confidence'
  4. Nepal Vs Canada, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Fixture Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Rafael Nadal, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  2. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  3. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  4. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  5. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest