Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position

For weeks now, we have seen Jimin remaining firm on the top position of the charts despite of new entries and previous songs going strong. This week, however, aespa's 'Supernova' did the magic. The song overtook Jimin's 'Like Crazy' to bag the top position on the charts. 'Supernova' had debuted on the number 4 position last week and has jumped 3 positions up this week.
However, without missing much, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' follows just behind at the No. 2 position. Jung Kook's 'Seven' and Jimin's 'Like Crazy (English Version)' occupied number 2 and number 3 positions last week. They moved down one position to number 3 and number 4 this week.
Surprisingly, the songs on positions 5 to 10 have kept their roots strong and retained their previous week's positions. Without any new entrants this week, the chart appears pretty much stable with the exception of top 4 positions.
Amongst the songs ranked from 5-10, the artists include ILLIT, Jennie and ZICO, and of course, the two BTS members, Jung Kook and Jimin. The story of streaks on the charts seems never-ending for the two BTS members. Let's see if next week brings us some news with RM's (BTS Member) new album 'Right Place Wrong Person' dropping in this week.