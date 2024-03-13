The popular Korean pop boy band, RIIZE, has been in the news lately for a plethora of reasons. The band is under the spotlight for several controversies that have hit the band members. The latest controversy that has emerged is concerning Anton. Eagle-eyed fans have allegedly spotted his secret Instagram account and now the artist is under fire because the content of the account is insulting to Koreans.
Fans spotted an Instagram account that went by the name, ilovesamsungsomuch. The fanbase spotted this account because it had several of Anton’s mutual friends following the account. Netizens have argued that the username is a derogatory jab to Koreans and the popular Korean brand, Samsung. These speculations were further fuelled when fans connected the fact that the artist was born and brought up in America.
The term is often used as slang by foreign-born Asians for Koreans. Anton is now receiving flak for smearing and tarnishing the name of Koreans. Fans were also quick to notice that after they made this revelation public, the account disappeared from Instagram.
Amongst this controversy, another matter concerning Anton’s father has also come to the limelight. Rumours allege that his father – Yoon Sang – tried attempting to evade military duty by acquiring Argentinian citizenship. The situation escalated to the point where Interpol had to get involved. Eventually, in 1993, Yoon Sang chose to renounce his ties to Argentina and fulfill his military obligations. However, the aftermath of this incident has loomed large over his reputation ever since.
Despite these growing controversies surrounding RIIZE, SM Entertainment, has maintained its silence. While one section of fans are eagerly waiting for an official response from the label, another section has claimed that the silence from the agency concerning RIIZE has the potential to tarnish their prospects.