Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Progress To Badminton World Championships 2026 Round Of 16 With Clinical Win

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India's premier women's doubles pair, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, advanced to the pre-quarters of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi with a clinical straight-game 21-15, 21-12 victory over the USA's Lauren Lam and Allison Lee. Displaying sharp coordination, the Indian duo neutralized their opponents with superior court coverage and execution. Gayatri controlled the pace swiftly at the net with lightning-fast interceptions, while Treesa dominated from the backcourt, dismantling the American defense with explosive, high-altitude jump smashes. Having already bypassed the opening round following their earlier win against Spain's Paula López and Lucía Rodríguez, this dominant performance comfortably secured their spot in the Round of 16.

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Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand 2026 Badminton World Championships
India's Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela celebrate after their win against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa and Gayatri win pics New Delhi
India's Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela pose after their win against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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World Championships in New Delhi Gayatri Gopichand
India's Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, right, and Treesa Jolly play against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand
India's Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela celebrate scoring a point against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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2026 BWF World Championships
India's Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela play against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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New Delhi badminton championship 2026
United States' Lauren Lam, right, and Allison Quynh Lee play against India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Womens doubles badminton India
India's Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela play against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium New Delhi
United States' Lauren Lam, left, and Allison Quynh Lee play against India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly Gayatri vs Lam Lee
India's Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela play against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships 2026 pictures
United States' Allison Quynh Lee, left, and Lauren Lam celebrate scoring a point as they play against India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand
India's Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela play against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

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