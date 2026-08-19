Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Progress To Badminton World Championships 2026 Round Of 16 With Clinical Win
India's premier women's doubles pair, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, advanced to the pre-quarters of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi with a clinical straight-game 21-15, 21-12 victory over the USA's Lauren Lam and Allison Lee. Displaying sharp coordination, the Indian duo neutralized their opponents with superior court coverage and execution. Gayatri controlled the pace swiftly at the net with lightning-fast interceptions, while Treesa dominated from the backcourt, dismantling the American defense with explosive, high-altitude jump smashes. Having already bypassed the opening round following their earlier win against Spain's Paula López and Lucía Rodríguez, this dominant performance comfortably secured their spot in the Round of 16.
Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
Tags
RELATED STORIES
Surviving Russian Drone Attacks: How Polina Buhrova And Yevheniia Kantemyr Left Ukraine To Keep Playing For It
Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 3 Guide: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu Headline Indian Action - Check Full Schedule
Lakshya Sen Overcomes Towering Filimon Test To Reach Second Round At Badminton World Championships