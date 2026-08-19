Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Progress To Badminton World Championships 2026 Round Of 16 With Clinical Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 August 2026 11:41 am

India's premier women's doubles pair, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, advanced to the pre-quarters of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi with a clinical straight-game 21-15, 21-12 victory over the USA's Lauren Lam and Allison Lee. Displaying sharp coordination, the Indian duo neutralized their opponents with superior court coverage and execution. Gayatri controlled the pace swiftly at the net with lightning-fast interceptions, while Treesa dominated from the backcourt, dismantling the American defense with explosive, high-altitude jump smashes. Having already bypassed the opening round following their earlier win against Spain's Paula López and Lucía Rodríguez, this dominant performance comfortably secured their spot in the Round of 16.