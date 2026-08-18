Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Nears ₹100 Crore

Awarapan 2 box office collection on day 4 reaches ₹91 crore in India.
Emraan Hashmi's sequel earned ₹9.25 crore despite Monday's expected decline.
Made on a ₹45 crore budget, Awarapan 2 has already emerged as a hit.
Awarapan 2 has pushed the film’s India net total to ₹91 crore, taking Emraan Hashmi’s sequel within touching distance of the ₹100 crore mark. After opening with ₹22 crore on Friday and surging to ₹33.75 crore on Saturday, the film remained strong through the extended weekend before recording a Monday drop.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Monday numbers
According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned ₹9.25 crore net in India on Monday, taking its four-day total to ₹91 crore. The film recorded 10,849 shows on Monday, compared with 9,403 shows on Sunday.
The Sunday collection stood at ₹26 crore, down from Saturday’s ₹33.75 crore. Despite the decline, the sequel has maintained a strong pace after benefiting from the Independence Day weekend and increased show count.
The film had 9,033 shows on Friday, which rose to 10,496 on Saturday. Its strong opening also meant that it surpassed the lifetime theatrical collection of the 2007 original within its first day.
Awarapan 2 set to cross ₹100 crore
With ₹91 crore already in the bank, Awarapan 2 could cross the ₹100 crore India net mark by Tuesday if its Monday momentum continues. Discounted ticket rates at several multiplexes could also help drive weekday footfall.
The film has comfortably outperformed Batwara 1947 in the early box-office battle. The sequel’s performance has been fuelled by nostalgia for the original, its popular music and strong audience interest in Emraan Hashmi’s return to the franchise.
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 becomes a hit
Reports suggest that Awarapan 2 was made on a ₹45 crore budget. With ₹91 crore collected in India within four days, the Nitin Kakkar-directed film has already recovered its reported investment and emerged as a hit.
The sequel stars Disha Patani alongside Hashmi. Its performance also marks a significant box-office comeback for the actor, with the film now positioned for a strong run beyond its opening weekend.