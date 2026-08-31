Mirzapur The Movie Gets CBFC Certificate With Minimal Changes Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Mirzapur The Movie receives CBFC clearance with reportedly minimal modifications.
A source denies reports claiming 35 seconds were cut from film.
Pankaj Tripathi says theatrical viewing will put Mirzapur in ‘party mode’.
Mirzapur The Movie has finally received its certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release. The film, which expands the world of the popular Prime Video series, has reportedly gone through the certification process with only minimal changes, keeping intact the gritty tone that audiences associate with the franchise.
Mirzapur The Movie gets CBFC clearance
According to a source close to the film, Mirzapur The Movie was cleared with 'hardly any modifications’. The source further said that reports claiming around 35 seconds had been removed were incorrect and that there were no cuts to the film.
"This means audiences will get to experience the much-awaited theatrical adaptation exactly the way the makers intended it to be seen, retaining its raw, unfiltered essence on the big screen," the source said.
The film is expected to carry the violence and crime-driven storytelling that made the original series popular. With the story now moving from individual screens to cinemas, the makers aim to recreate the franchise's atmosphere on a larger scale.
Pankaj Tripathi on Mirzapur's theatrical experience
Pankaj Tripathi, who returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, previously spoke to Hindustan Times about how the theatrical format could change the way audiences experience Mirzapur.
The communal nature of watching the franchise in cinemas was described by Tripathi as a different experience. He said Mirzapur had earlier been a ‘leave me alone' kind of watch but was now entering ‘party mode’.
According to the actor, the characters and world remain familiar, but the story is new and the overall experience is expected to be much grander.
What to expect from Mirzapur The Movie
The film brings back Tripathi alongside Ali Fazal, Divyendu and Rasika Dugal. Jitendra Kumar takes over the role of Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan joins the franchise in a new role.
Directed by Pulkit, the film continues the Mirzapur story while bringing its key characters together for a new conflict. Mirzapur The Movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6.