Olivia Rodrigo's Inaugural Daisy Chains Festival Raises $20 Million For Women

Olivia Rodrigo launched her music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, curating an all-woman lineup.
The fest has raised $20 million, all proceeds going towards women and children's concerns.
Melinda Gates also supported the festival, doubling the amount Rodrigo raised.
After Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural all-women music festival Daisy Chain Fields aised $10 million for women’s charities, philanthropist Melinda French Gates has stepped in and doubled that amount, bringing the total to a staggering $20 million.
“Daisy Chain Fields is about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another,” emphasised Rodrigo. “I’m incredibly grateful to Melinda and Pivotal for believing in this mission and making the impact of our first festival twice as powerful. Most of all, I’m so excited about what this means for the incredible organizations we’re supporting and the women, girls and communities they show up for every single day.”
Melinda Gates Supports Daisy Chain Fields
Gates joined Rodrigo on stage to laud her for her philanthropic efforts with Daisy Chain Fields. “Olivia Rodrigo is a force,” said French Gates. “What Daisy Chain Fields sets in motion will last far beyond a single night, by opening up opportunity for women and girls around the world and showing a new generation how much their voices matter. I’m so proud to support Olivia’s vision.”
“Melinda is one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever met. She’s devoted her life to empowering women and girls that might have otherwise been forgotten,” Rodrigo told the crowd. “She’s generous and brave and has done so much good in this world, and I’m totally floored because as well as being in attendance here tonight, she’s pledged to double every dollar that we made here today to a grand total of funds being donated to $20 million. I’m so grateful!”
The $20 million will be distributed equally and doled out across 10 different nonprofit organizations supporting women and girls. These organisations include Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood.
Rodrigo personally curated the lineup, which included Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Garbage, The Breeders and Bikini Kill, as well as “special guests” Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan.