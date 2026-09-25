Xi Jinping’s US-China Flight Push Hits Russian Airspace Hurdle As Airlines Cry Foul

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Xi Jinping's proposal to increase US-China flights has faced opposition from American airlines over Chinese carriers' access to Russian airspace and the resulting route and cost advantage

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Summary of this article

  • Xi Jinping has proposed increasing direct flights between the US and China to facilitate travel and trade.

  • US airlines oppose expanding Chinese services, citing Chinese carriers' access to Russian airspace on some routes.

  • A US proposal to restrict Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace on US routes was shelved amid resistance from other government agencies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal to increase direct flights between China and the United States has met opposition from major US airlines, which argue that Chinese carriers have an advantage because they are allowed to fly over Russian airspace on some routes, Reuters reported.

Xi raised the possibility of increasing direct flights during an event in Washington on Thursday. The US and China currently can each operate around 50 round-trip flights per week.

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What Did Xi Say About More US-China Flights?

Xi raised the proposal during his Washington visit, saying the two countries could increase direct flights to facilitate travel and trade. The suggestion comes as Washington and Beijing seek to manage broader tensions in their relationship during Xi's three-day US state visit.

Airlines for America represents major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Its head, Chris Sununu, said US airlines oppose adding more direct Chinese flights because Chinese carriers can overfly Russia on eight flights.

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The problem is that US airlines cannot use Russian airspace, meaning they have to take longer routes on some US-China services.

Sununu said this creates a significant cost disadvantage for US carriers because they have to fly around Russia, while Chinese airlines can use shorter routes on the flights where they have permission to overfly Russian territory.

"Our two sides may also increase direct flights to facilitate two-way travel and trade," Xi had said.

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What Is The Russia Airspace Issue?

Russia barred US airlines from its airspace after Washington banned Russian flights following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Chinese airlines, however, have continued to use Russian airspace on some routes.

That means Chinese carriers can have an operational advantage on certain US-China routes because they can take more direct paths.

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Airlines for America had previously opposed Air China's request for additional flights between Beijing and New York and Washington, arguing that allowing those flights could open the door to more regular services under what US carriers consider unequal conditions.

"It's not just a minor thing. It's a huge cost to the ⁠airlines to have to go around Russia," Sununu said in an interview, quoted by Reuters.

"It's imbalanced. It's unfair," Sununu said. "They already have an advantage with the eight flights. To ​give them even more ​of an advantage would ⁠be huge," he said. "Don't make it worse for us."

In October 2025, the US Transportation Department proposed preventing Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace on flights connecting China and the United States, arguing that the shorter routes gave Chinese carriers an unfair advantage over their American counterparts.

The proposal, however, encountered resistance from other US government agencies and was ultimately shelved ahead of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, according to Reuters.

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