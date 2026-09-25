Sikkim Landslide: Fresh Mudslide Hits Rimbi Village Amid Heavy Rain| Watch

Landslide debris had accumulated along the NiK Kholsa stream, with rainwater carrying debris downstream towards Rimbi village. Heavy rainfall and increased water and debris flow also washed away an RCC bridge at Rimbi, according to reports on the earlier landslide situation. The Rimbi River had also changed its course and was affecting the roadside flank, prompting authorities to consider construction of a Bailey Bridge at a higher location to restore connectivity, as per media reports earlier.