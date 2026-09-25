Sikkim Landslide: Fresh Mudslide Hits Rimbi Village Amid Heavy Rain| Watch

A fresh landslide triggered a mudslide in Rimbi Village, West Sikkim, amid continued heavy rainfall.
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang-Golay directed authorities to remain on high alert and monitor the situation closely.
Repeated landslides and heavy rain have affected roads, bridges and other infrastructure in Rimbi, with vulnerable residents previously moved to safer locations.
A fresh landslide in Rimbi Village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency of West Sikkim triggered a mudslide late Thursday, sending large amounts of mud, rocks and debris downhill amid continued rainfall. No deaths or injuries were reported, but houses were reported damaged.
This has raised concerns among residents amid continued rainfall, with nearby houses, properties and connectivity in the area facing risk.
What Is The Situation In Rimbi?
Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, said he was “deeply saddedned and concerned” by the situation in Rimbi and well-being of the people remained their foremost priority.
He said in a post on Facebook, “The Government stands firmly with the people of Rimbi during this difficult time. Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation, and take every possible measure to ensure the safety and security of the public.”
He advised residents to remain vigilant and stay safe amid torrential rain, and follow the advisories. Golay added that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect the people.
Why Is Heavy Rain A Concern?
There have been multiple rain-triggered landslides across Sikkim this month, with roads and other infrastructure affected. Media reports suggest that 128 people from 28 houses in vulnerable parts of Rimbi had previously been moved to safer locations following fresh landslide activity and heavy rain.
The continuing rainfall has kept the risk of further landslides high across vulnerable parts of Sikkim, with authorities monitoring affected areas and carrying out debris clearance and restoration work.
Landslide debris had accumulated along the NiK Kholsa stream, with rainwater carrying debris downstream towards Rimbi village. Heavy rainfall and increased water and debris flow also washed away an RCC bridge at Rimbi, according to reports on the earlier landslide situation. The Rimbi River had also changed its course and was affecting the roadside flank, prompting authorities to consider construction of a Bailey Bridge at a higher location to restore connectivity, as per media reports earlier.
The earlier heavy rainfall had caused flooding at the Rimbi ICDS Centre, which is below the expanding landslide area. Officials were asked to examine relocating it to a safer site.
Rescue teams in Sikkim recovered the bodies of 22 workers following a major disaster inside a headrace tunnel of the NHPC’s Teesta-VI Hydropower Project in Namchi district on July 20.