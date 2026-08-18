Kolkata Building Collapse: 200-Year-Old Structure Falls Amid Heavy Rain, One Dead

A nearly 200-year-old building collapsed in Kolkata's Jorabagan early Tuesday, killing an elderly woman and trapping several residents.
The structure had reportedly been declared dangerous by the KMC, highlighting concerns over ageing buildings during the monsoon.
Heavy rain also caused widespread waterlogging across Kolkata, while similar building collapses in Howrah and Bhabanipur raised fresh safety concerns.
A nearly 200-year-old building collapsed in Kolkata’s Jorabagan early Tuesday amid heavy rain, killing an elderly woman and leaving several residents trapped under the debris. The three-storey structure on Brajadulal Street had reportedly been declared dangerous by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), but several families continued to live in the building.
The collapse comes amid persistent monsoon showers in Kolkata and neighbouring areas, raising fresh concerns about the safety of ageing structures across the city.
Elderly Woman Dies After Being Rescued
The building partially collapsed around 5 am, waking residents with a loud crash as a large section of the dilapidated structure gave way.
Rescue teams from the Kolkata Police, the disaster management department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the site and pulled several people from the debris.
According to The Indian Express, the elderly woman, identified as Urmila Shaw, was rescued but later succumbed to her injuries. She is survived by her husband and two sons, all of whom managed to escape the building at the time of the collapse.
The incident has renewed concerns over the continued occupation of buildings that have been classified as dangerous by civic authorities, particularly during the monsoon when prolonged rainfall can further weaken already deteriorated structures.
Howrah, Bhabanipur See Similar Building Collapses
The Jorabagan collapse comes amid a series of incidents involving ageing buildings in Kolkata and neighbouring areas.
On Monday, a portion of a century-old three-storey building collapsed in Howrah, trapping its elderly owner inside a room. Fire department personnel and Howrah Police reached the site and rescued the man after several hours by cutting through the iron bars of a window.
In Bhabanipur, an old library building also partially collapsed recently, adding to concerns about the vulnerability of ageing structures during the monsoon.
The incidents have raised questions over whether municipal authorities should go beyond issuing danger notices and take steps to relocate residents from buildings that pose an immediate threat to life.
The KMC currently tracks more than 2,500 structures classified as “insecure” or “dangerous”, the Indian Express report stated. Of these, around 150 are categorised as “extremely vulnerable” and are considered at immediate risk of collapse, particularly during periods of heavy rain.
Areas such as Jorabagan, which falls under Borough IV, and Burrabazar remain particularly challenging for enforcement because of a combination of dense habitation, ownership and tenancy disputes and economic considerations.
Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging Across Kolkata
The building collapse also came as heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging across several parts of Kolkata.
Key stretches, including Amherst Street, Thanthania, Manicktala and Belgachhia, as well as parts of Salt Lake and New Town, reported waterlogging. Flooded roads and premises, including parts of the RG Kar Medical College campus, disrupted morning traffic and public transport.
Civic authorities have deployed pumping stations to drain affected areas. However, high tides in the Hooghly River and overwhelmed drainage channels have slowed the clearance of water from several low-lying neighbourhoods.
The city recorded between 50 mm and 100 mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period. According to meteorological officials, the intensity of the rain is expected to ease, although light to moderate intermittent showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through the day.