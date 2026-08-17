Dhruv Vikram On Personal Life Scrutiny Amid Anupama Parameswaran’s Recent Statements

Dhruv Vikram admits personal scrutiny has affected him amid recent speculation.
Anupama Parameswaran previously spoke about control during a two-year relationship.
Dhruv says protecting loved ones helps him handle intense public attention.
Dhruv Vikram has opened up about the scrutiny surrounding his personal life amid recent comments made by Anupama Parameswaran about a difficult two-year relationship. Although neither actor has publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship, Dhruv has acknowledged that the attention has affected him and explained how he deals with it.
Dhruv Vikram on personal life scrutiny
Speaking at an India Today roundtable, Dhruv was asked how he handles the increased focus on his personal life. He admitted that the scrutiny has affected him but said staying connected to reality helps him manage it.
“If I’m being honest, I can’t say it has never affected me,” Dhruv said. He added that knowing who you are and what you stand for is important while protecting the people and things that matter.
The actor said he tries to create his own space away from the noise, describing the process as becoming an “army of one”. He also spoke about doing the inner work and protecting his personal bubble as much as possible.
Dhruv Vikram talks about social media
Dhruv was also asked about his limited presence on Instagram. He hinted that he could have a private account, saying, “you’ll never know”.
The actor revealed that he enjoys making edits and filming his father, niece and pets even though he does not always share those videos online. He said he enjoys using iMovie to edit footage to music.
Dhruv explained that he becomes more active on social media during film promotions but otherwise prefers reading and music. He said this was not a conscious decision and that social media had simply become a major part of public life.
Anupama Parameswaran’s comments on her ex
Anupama recently returned to Instagram after a break and spoke about the control she experienced during a two-year relationship. She wrote that posting became more enjoyable when she no longer needed approval for song choices or captions. The actor also described her former partner as narcissistic during an interview with Dhanya Varma and compared him to Vikram’s character in Anniyan.
She claimed she had not been allowed to promote Dragon. An old podcast in which she discussed Dhruv’s involvement in her social media also resurfaced, although she later clarified that he had only helped with promotional pictures.