Bromance Full On: Rahul Hugs, Nearly Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Surviving DRS, Video Goes Viral

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Outlook Sports Desk
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KL Rahul survived an LBW scare after Devdutt Padikkal urged him to review, with ball-tracking showing the delivery missing the stumps. India lead by 237 runs, with Rahul on 35 and Padikkal on 27

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IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Thank You, DDP’ KL Rahul’s Big Hug For Devdutt Padikkal After Crucial DRS Call
IND Vs SL, 1st Test: 'Thank You, DDP’ KL Rahul’s Big Hug For Devdutt Padikkal After Crucial DRS Call Photo: X/@Sony Sports
Summary of this article

  • KL Rahul survives an LBW scare after Devdutt Padikkal convinced him to take the DRS, with ball-tracking showing the delivery missing the stumps

  • Padikkal gets a big hug from Rahul after his crucial intervention saves the India batter

  • India lead by 237 runs, with Rahul unbeaten on 29 and Padikkal on 22 after Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early

KL Rahul survived a huge LBW scare on Day 4 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test after Devdutt Padikkal convinced him to take the DRS just as the India batter began walking back to the dressing room.

The review showed the ball was going over the stumps, handing Rahul a crucial reprieve and earning Padikkal a big hug from his relieved batting partner.

Prabath Jayasuriya appeared to have trapped Rahul in front with a delivery that drifted in with the angle and beat the inside edge before striking him on the pads. The umpire raised his finger, and Rahul initially accepted the decision and started walking back towards the dressing room.

However, Padikkal urged Rahul to review the decision. Rahul eventually opted for the DRS, and the replay showed there was no bat involved. The impact was also in line, but ball-tracking provided the twist India were hoping for, showing that the delivery was going over the top of the stumps.

Rahul immediately realised he had been handed another life and turned towards Padikkal. The India batter gave his partner a big hug, thanking him for convincing him to take the review. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were left stunned after coming so close to another wicket.

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India's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Indian players celebrating after taking a wicket during IND vs SL XI warm-up Test Day 1 - X/BCCI

The reprieve came after India had already lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in their second innings. Asitha Fernando dismissed Jaiswal for a duck off three balls, giving Sri Lanka an early breakthrough.

Rahul and Padikkal then took charge and began rebuilding the innings. At the time of writing, Rahul was unbeaten on 35 off 46 balls, with two four and two sixes, while Padikkal was not out on 27 off 40 deliveries. India have extended their overall lead to 237 runs.

India entered their second innings with a 178-run first-innings lead after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284. Manav Suthar claimed four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja took three, including his 350th Test wicket.

Sri Lanka had earlier struggled at 90/5 before Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha revived their innings with a 146-run partnership.

With Rahul and Padikkal settled at the crease, India will look to stretch their advantage further and put Sri Lanka under greater pressure in the remainder of the Test.

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