IND Vs SL Day 1 Report, 1st Test: Padikkal Unbeaten Maiden Test Hundred Leads Visitors To 288/2 In Galle

Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden Test century, finishing unbeaten on 131 as India ended Day 1 at 288/2
KL Rahul scored a composed 77 before retiring hurt with cramps, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 27
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the only Indian wickets to fall as bad light and rain ended play early in Galle
Devdutt Padikkal struck a sublime maiden Test century as India dominated the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, reaching 288/2 at stumps in Galle on Saturday.
Padikkal remained unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six, while Rishabh Pant was not out on 27 off 36 balls, with two boundaries.
Experienced opener KL Rahul retired hurt on 77 after sharing a 150-run partnership with Padikkal. The Karnataka duo took India firmly in control before Rahul was forced to leave the field after suffering cramps in his arm.
Sri Lanka’s bowlers toiled hard for little reward, with left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya finally making the breakthrough in his 21st over, dismissing India captain Shubman Gill for 16 after the batter attempted a cheeky shot.
The other wicket to fall was that of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was run out for 32 in the first hour of the day after a mix-up with Rahul.
Three-Test-old Padikkal, who came into his own in the post-tea session, reached his maiden Test hundred in sublime fashion and remained unbeaten at the close as India finished the day firmly on top.
Brief Scores: India 288/2 in 73 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 131 batting, KL Rahul 77 retired hurt) vs Sri Lanka.