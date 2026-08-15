Padikkal’s Masterclass Sets Up India’s Commanding Day 1 Finish

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India dominated the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, reaching 288/2 in 73 overs after Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a brisk 32 before an unfortunate run-out ended his innings, but Devdutt Padikkal grabbed the opportunity at No. 3 with a magnificent unbeaten 131, his maiden Test century. KL Rahul played a composed 77 before retiring hurt after suffering severe cramps following the tea break. Gill made 16 before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 27 alongside Padikkal. Sri Lanka struggled to maintain pressure with the ball, with Jayasuriya taking the only wicket among their bowlers. India ended a rain-affected day firmly in control.

Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill leaves the field after losing his wicket during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Devdutt Padikkal
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias captain Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul celebrates his fifty runs during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias Devdutt Padikkal
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fifty runs during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias Devdutt Padikkal
India's Devdutt Padikkal, left, and KL Rahul leave the field for lunch break during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Devdutt Padikkal
India's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, leaves the field after being dismissed as KL Rahul watches during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and KL Rahul run towards the same end as Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha ducks to avoid being hit by the ball during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha collides with India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and KL Rahul
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and KL Rahul celebrate after scoring runs during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India test Cricket day 1 highlights-
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva shake hands after the coin toss before the start of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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