Padikkal’s Masterclass Sets Up India’s Commanding Day 1 Finish
India dominated the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, reaching 288/2 in 73 overs after Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a brisk 32 before an unfortunate run-out ended his innings, but Devdutt Padikkal grabbed the opportunity at No. 3 with a magnificent unbeaten 131, his maiden Test century. KL Rahul played a composed 77 before retiring hurt after suffering severe cramps following the tea break. Gill made 16 before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 27 alongside Padikkal. Sri Lanka struggled to maintain pressure with the ball, with Jayasuriya taking the only wicket among their bowlers. India ended a rain-affected day firmly in control.
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