India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Five Players To Watch Out For Who Could Steal The Show In Galle

Devdutt Padikkal and Manav Suthar could make a major impact as India weigh their options in Galle
Shubman Gill carries the responsibility of leading India while anchoring their crucial WTC campaign
Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva bring experience and could be vital for Sri Lanka against India’s spin attack
India and Sri Lanka are set to begin their two-match Test series in Galle on August 15, with the opening game carrying significant weight in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
India enter the contest fifth in the standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth, making every result valuable as both teams attempt to improve their qualification prospects. India will also be playing their historic 600th Test, adding another layer of significance to the series opener.
The Galle surface is expected to bring spin into the equation as the match progresses, while the weather could also play a role, with showers forecast across multiple days. Both teams have therefore picked squads capable of adapting to changing conditions. From India's emerging options to Sri Lanka's experienced campaigners, several players could have a decisive impact on the outcome of the first Test.
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Five Players To Watch Out For
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal enters the series with considerable momentum after producing a 142 not out against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI in India's recent warm-up game. The left-hander is in contention to bat at No. 3 following Sai Sudharsan's absence.
His red-ball credentials are also strong, with Padikkal accumulating 543 runs in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. A successful debut in Galle could strengthen his case for a regular spot in India's Test middle order, particularly with India looking for a dependable left-handed option.
Manav Suthar
Manav Suthar could be one of the most intriguing selections for India. The left-arm spinner made his Test debut against Afghanistan in June and immediately announced himself with 7/82, including 6/33 in the first innings. His Player-of-the-Match performance helped India secure an innings-and-300-run victory.
With Galle traditionally offering substantial assistance to spin, Suthar could be considered alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, potentially giving India three left-arm spin options.
Niroshan Dickwella
Sri Lanka have turned to experience behind the stumps, with Niroshan Dickwella returning to the Test squad after more than three years away. He last played Test cricket in March 2023 and has been brought back following Kusal Mendis' injury.
Dickwella has played 54 Tests, scoring 2,757 runs, and has considerable experience against India. In his last Test series against them in 2022, he made scores of 53 and 33. His aggressive batting and familiarity with India's spinners could prove valuable in Galle.
Shubman Gill
India's captain remains the central figure in their batting lineup. Gill enjoyed a spectacular first Test series as captain against England last year, scoring 754 runs at 75.40, including four centuries. His overall Test tally is now approaching the 3,000-run mark, making the Galle Test another opportunity to reach a major career milestone.
More importantly, Gill faces the challenge of guiding India through a crucial WTC campaign. He has acknowledged that India may need to win six or seven of their remaining nine Tests to remain in strong contention for the final.
Dhananjaya de Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva remains one of Sri Lanka's most important all-rounders and will be expected to provide stability in both departments. He comes into the series after scoring 120 and 67 during Sri Lanka's recent Test series in the West Indies. Across 67 Tests, he has accumulated 4,320 runs, including 13 centuries and 19 fifties.
His ability to bowl useful off-spin could also become important if Galle produces the expected turn. Against India's strong spin attack, Dhananjaya's temperament and experience could be crucial to Sri Lanka's chances of competing over five days.