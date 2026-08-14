Up man beaten to death by village head and others for objecting to liquor sale

UP: Man Beaten To Death By Village Head And Others For Objecting To Liquor Sale

P PTI Published at: 14 August 2026 12:58 pm

A man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by a village head and his associates in Shahjahanpur district after he objected to the illicit manufacture and sale of liquor

P PTI Published at: 14 August 2026 12:58 pm

UP: Man Beaten To Death By Village Head And Others For Objecting To Liquor Sale

A man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by a village head and his associates in Shahjahanpur district after he objected to the illicit manufacture and sale of liquor, a police official said on Friday. A case has been registered against eight people, including the village head. Police have detained one of the accused. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit on Friday told PTI that the aunt of the village head, Surendra Kumar, a resident of Sahbegpur village in the Tilhar area, was manufacturing and selling liquor at home. When a villager, also named Surendra (30) learned of this and objected, the village head summoned him to his home on Thursday night. Along with some of his associates, the village head, then attacked him with sticks and clubs, leaving him critically injured, the SP said, citing the FIR. He added that the victim's family subsequently rushed him to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case against the accused -- Sukhdev, Vasudev, Satish, Amit, Dilip, BP, Govind, and village head Surendra Kumar -- under serious charges including murder, and have detained Govind. Three police teams are currently searching for the other accused. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.