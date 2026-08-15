Rohit Sharma Set For India Return? BCCI Talks Put Veteran In Line For West Indies ODIs - Report

Rohit Sharma could return for India’s upcoming ODI series against West Indies
BCCI discussions have reportedly reopened the debate over his ODI future
The West Indies series could be crucial for Rohit’s 2027 World Cup prospects
Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, which appeared to be heading towards an abrupt end, has suddenly become a live selection debate again. According to recent reports, the former India captain is now in line to be picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies after discussions involving senior BCCI officials.
The development comes amid reported differences between the Board and the selection committee over how Rohit’s future should be handled.
BCCI Wants Rohit’s Future Assessed Series by Series
The latest twist follows a period of uncertainty around Rohit, who was removed as India’s ODI captain as the selectors began looking towards the 2027 World Cup cycle. Shubman Gill has since taken over the leadership role, but Rohit and Virat Kohli remain part of India’s ODI plans.
Ajit Agarkar had previously indicated that the team needed to start looking towards the next World Cup, while the BCCI’s current stance reportedly favours assessing Rohit’s future on a series-by-series basis.
The issue has also created friction around chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s position. Agarkar completes three years as chairman in September and is eligible for a one-year extension. BCCI office-bearers are expected to meet him after the ongoing two-Test Sri Lanka series, with Rohit’s ODI future reportedly among the points behind the disagreement.
West Indies Series Could Offer Rohit Another ODI Chapter
The timing makes the upcoming West Indies series particularly significant. India are scheduled to play three ODIs against West Indies on September 27, September 30 and October 3, in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh respectively.
For Rohit, a return would represent more than simply another international appearance. It would reopen the possibility of the 38-year-old playing a role in India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, selection is not yet an official confirmation, and his continued presence will ultimately depend on fitness, form and the selectors’ assessment.
The bigger question is whether India can balance the transition towards a new generation with the experience of a player who remains one of their most accomplished ODI batters. For now, the message from the BCCI appears clear: Rohit’s ODI chapter may not be over just yet.